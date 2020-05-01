Woman sees 12-foot-long gator in South Carolina

At first, she thought it was a giant rock. Then it moved.

Tanya Miller was on a bike ride and walked Wednesday with her doggie, Shiloh, at the shipyard on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

“I saw this big black thing come up,” she told the newspaper. The Island Packet. “I thought it was a rock.”

Instead, it was a 12-foot-long alligator warming up in the sun on the shores of a nearby lagoon.

Miller, 27, and Shiloh took off running in the opposite direction.

“What are you running from?” people asked while passing in front of them to go to safety. They quickly saw for themselves and left with it. Everyone, including Shiloh, succeeded without injury.

When she reached a safe distance, Miller began recording a video of the alligator crossing the cycle path.

“I’m used to maybe seeing one by bike,” she said. “This morning we probably saw 12 alligators.”

Miller’s Gator sighting was not the first on Hilton Head Island this week. Alligators are extremely active during the breeding season, which runs from early April to early June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.