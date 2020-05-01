U-Haul cuts ties to Brooklyn funeral home that stored bodies in a truck

Rental company U-Haul is said to have broken ties with the Brooklyn funeral home storing dozens of bodies inside their unrefrigerated trucks.

Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services in Flatlands is no longer welcome to rent to U-Haul sources told TMZ.

The U-Haul trucks used by the funeral home to contain the corpses are also taken out of service so they can be thoroughly cleaned, the report said.

“This is a gross, gross and inhuman use of our equipment,” Bigs told the company.

“Our trucks are designed for household travel,” said the sources. “To take good care of the remains of loved ones, you need vehicles specially designed for this purpose. Our trucks cannot be rented at all for this reason. “

The horrific use of trucks was discovered on Wednesday when workers at a nearby company alerted police to a foul odor from the truck, sources said.

“It was bad,” said an employee at the Dollar General store next door.

“Disgusting,” said neighbor, watching worker sweep clear liquid through rear doors of U-Haul truck parked on M. Avenue

State health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said on Thursday that the funeral was at risk of “fines and suspensions” and promised that “we will apply this as much as possible”.

“We have issued directives to all funeral homes that we will not tolerate any of these behaviors,” Zucker said at Governor Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing in Albany.