Twitter opens up information for researchers to study COVID-19 tweets

Twitter gives researchers and software developers access to a real-time stream of information that contains tens of millions of daily public tweets about COVID-19 that they can use to study the spread of the disease or track false information, the company said in a blog post. Wednesday.

Twitter said this access could also be used by approved applicants working between crisis management, emergency response or communication in communities, as well as those developing machine learning and information tools to help the scientific community understand COVID-19.

On social media platforms, both have introduced new policies to curb COVID-19 misinformation and warned that errors could be due to their investment in automated moderation systems during a pandemic. Platform researchers believe that companies need to collect data for this period.

European Commissioner Vera Jourova called Twitter’s move “a good step in the right direction”.

“Our cooperation and regular contacts with online forums to combat counterfeiting are bearing fruit. I have always stressed that it is important for researchers to get more useful for non-personal information and tools, “he said.

Last week, 75 groups and individuals, including digital rights and freedom of expression organizers, wrote an open letter to social media platforms urging them to retain and publish their content moderation information.

However, Twitter said that once tweets are deleted, they should be removed from this COVID-19 dataset.

Currently, Twitter’s free public API provides a small percentage of the full tweet stream, although the company does offer better access to paying customers.

Twitter said it has never provided a complete stream of a particular topic on that topic and that it represents tens of thousands of dollars a month in data.

Researchers can use tweets created as soon as they connect to a data set, but it does not provide historical information.

In a blog post, it said that any developer or researcher with an approved Twitter developer account can apply for access to the COVID-19-Stream endpoint, but they must meet a number of requirements, including that the use supports the “public interest”. “

Applicants must also explain how they protect the privacy and security of the people involved in the information.

Twitter said researchers are bound by its usual draft rules that analyze health-related topics, such as not deriving or inferring information about a Twitter user’s health and not storing personal information about such sensitive information.