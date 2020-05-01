Trump says protesters stranded in Michigan are `` good people ''

President Trump said the protesters who stormed Michigan’s Capitol on Thursday – some of them armed with rifles – were “very good people” who were angry at the state’s restrictive foreclosure on COVID-19.

In a tweet Friday morning, the president weighed on the tensions plaguing the state and called on Governor Gretchen Whitmer to negotiate with protesters demanding that parts of the economy be reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The governor of Michigan should give a little and put out the fire. They are very good people, but they are angry. They want to find their life, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal ”, he wrote.

Faced with a wave of criticism from political opponents, the Democratic Governor has extended the state of emergency in Michigan which will keep most businesses closed until May 28 as he continues to fight one of the worst coronavirus epidemics in the country.

A thousand protesters protested in front of State House in Lansing on Thursday before several hundred entered inside and asked to be left on the floor as legislators inside discussed the legislation.

Several men armed with rifles entered the public gallery, terrifying the officials under them.

Whitmer last week eased some restrictions, allowing Michiganders to resume golfing and return to some key industries, but that hasn’t stopped Republicans in the state from continuing their attempts to limit his powers.

GOP-controlled legislature plans to sue Whitmer, limiting his decree powers after he extended a state of emergency on Thursday when lawmakers voted for it, Detroit Free Press reports.