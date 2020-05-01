Trump says he saw evidence that the coronavirus started in a Chinese lab, but U.S. intelligence doesn’t agree

President Trump said Thursday he saw evidence that the new coronavirus came from a Chinese laboratory and threatened tariffs on Beijing for its role in the global pandemic. The President’s claim was undermined by his intelligence office and his senior diplomat, who said, “We don’t know exactly where it started.”

Scientists believe the virus has passed from animals to humans, emerging in China late last year, possibly from a market selling exotic animals for meat.

But speculation has revolved around a top secret laboratory, bolstered by internet rumors and right-wing radio hosts – and increasingly picked up by Trump.

When asked if he had seen anything that gave him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the cause of the epidemic, the president replied, “Yes , I got it.”

He refused to give details.

However, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had not seen final evidence.

“We don’t know exactly where it started,” he said. “We don’t know if it came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We don’t know if it came from the wet market or somewhere else. We don’t know these answers.”

The office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said Thursday that the American intelligence community had concluded that the coronavirus “was neither of human origin nor genetically modified”, but that investigations into the origins of the epidemic are In progress.

Beijing denied that the laboratory was the source of the virus.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said last month: “World Health Organization officials have repeatedly said that there is no single evidence that the new coronavirus was produced in a laboratory. “

“Many well-known medical experts around the world also believe that the so-called laboratory leak hypothesis has no scientific basis.”

Trump is making Beijing’s treatment of the epidemic a major problem in his November re-election campaign.

Asked about reports that he could cancel his US debts to China, Trump said he could “do things differently” and act “more directly.”

“I could do the same thing but even for more money, just by applying tariffs,” he said.