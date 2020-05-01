Trump claims to have seen evidence linking coronavirus to Chinese laboratory

President Trump said Thursday that he had seen evidence linking the coronavirus to a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan – but did not provide any details.

“Yes, I did,” Trump told White House reporters when asked if he had seen evidence suggesting the virus came from the laboratory.

Hurried, about what gave him that confidence, he said, “I can’t tell you. I have no right to tell you.”

Earlier Thursday, the US intelligence community said it agreed with the scientific consensus that the new coronavirus was not “artificial or genetically modified”.

But he confirmed that he was investigating “whether the epidemic started by contact with infected animals or whether it was the result of an accident in a laboratory in Wuhan”.

The statement by the director of national intelligence, who oversees national security matters, confirmed earlier reports that government agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, had launched surveys to find out if the epidemic had occurred in the country. Wuhan laboratory.

No direct evidence has emerged suggesting that the virus has escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has, over the past decade, conducted research on bat-borne viruses linked to multiple epidemics.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused Chinese officials of being doubtful about the origins of the virus and said that US officials had not been allowed to inspect the laboratory.

“We do not know precisely where this virus comes from. We believe that there are several laboratories that continue to carry out work on contagious pathogens in China today and we do not know if they work at a level of security to prevent this from happening again, “Pompeo told reporters.

Chinese authorities and scientists have denied any link between the epidemic and the research center.