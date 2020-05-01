The Check In: ​​Sparks’ Kristi Toliver continues her balancing act

Kristi Toliver kept his balance with one foot on WNBA and another on an NBA bench, but the coronavirus epidemic could overturn the Sparks’ guard.

The potential NBA comeback could present an almost impossible conflict for Toliver, who serves as an assistant player development coach for the Washington Wizards. If the league returns this summer after suspending its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it could overlap the WNBA schedule when Toliver intended to continue its third WNBA championship.

Toliver wants to finish work with the Wizards, who were ninth in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended its season on March 11. She will be “100% dedicated” to this mission if the league returns, she said, but admitted that she hadn’t. I don’t want to let her teammates and Sparks coaches fall while the franchise is trying to recover from being wiped out by the Connecticut Sun in the semifinals last year.

As she walks her dog on the streets of Washington on a Wednesday afternoon, Toliver tries not to think about the stress of a potential conflict.

“I said this from the first day that I started doing this: when you are passionate about something, you definitely make it work,” Toliver said in a telephone interview. “I’m certainly not an apologetic person, I’m looking for solutions, and I know that whatever happens in the future, we will find something.”

A potential overlap could have been more achievable for Toliver last year when it helped the Washington Mystics win a WNBA championship. But even signing a three-year deal with the Sparks in February shouldn’t affect Toliver’s role with the Wizards. Wizards staff recognize that summers are reserved for Toliver’s playing career, she said.

Before the pandemic postponed the WNBA season, the Sparks were scheduled to start training camp on April 26, when the NBA approached the start of the conference semifinals. Instead of training in the playoffs or starting training camp in Los Angeles on Sunday, Toliver met with his Sparks teammates on Zoom. The 14 players participated in the first meeting.

“We want to be able to stay as ready as possible,” said the leader. “If we end up playing this summer, you will never want to have to catch up.”

Regardless of the league, Toliver remains dedicated to improvement. She pours on the film with the staff and the players of Wizards. Coaches regularly meet players online.

Toliver is the first active WNBA player to coach for an NBA team, and as much as former Maryland star and NCAA champion is expected to help NBA stars like John Wall and Bradley Beal improve. , she seems to help him in the same measure.

“The best coaches are developed by great players,” said Toliver, “and I have the opportunity to meet some of the greatest players in the NBA game.”

With the unexpected weather at home, Toliver participates in virtual coaching clinics, which he usually misses during the busy summers of the WNBA. She marvels at being on a conference call with Stan Van Gundy and Tom Crean. While practically brushing his elbows with remarkable names in coaching, Toliver hesitates to set goals for his own coaching career.

Just as she approaches life in quarantine, Toliver approaches her future with measured steps.

“I don’t necessarily live for the moon at this point, I just want to find something I’m comfortable with and I can strive [in] and whichever way I can best serve these players, “said Toliver. “For me, it only takes one day at a time.”