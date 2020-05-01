Swedish town uses chicken manure to deter crowds from local park

As countries around the world continue to look for ways to encourage citizens to practice social distancing, a Swedish city has found a hot solution to keep people apart: spread chicken manure in a local park.

The Swedish city of Lund, a destination in the south of the country best known for its prestigious University, recently spread the poultry by-product in its central park, according to Reuters. Lund threw the dung to discourage the public from gathering in the area Thursday for Walpurgis Night.

Walpurgis Night is a holiday celebrated in Northern Europe and Scandinavia on April 30, according to Encyclopædia Britannica. The holiday marks the transition from cold winter days to warmer spring and summer temperatures, said Reuters.

In Sweden, revelers usually celebrate the holidays by singing traditional spring folk songs and lighting bonfires, among other activities. However, it appears that residents and visitors to Lund will need to do so privately this year.

“It is a park where generally 30,000 people congregate, but with COVID-19, this is now unthinkable,” city mayor Philip Sandberg told Reuters. “We don’t want Lund to become an epicenter for the spread of the disease.”

Authorities asked people not to meet during the holidays – but did not ban the celebrations, Reuters reported. However, they fear that the many students and other young people in the city will continue their plans to celebrate in the park.

“Most students from Lund and other parts of Sweden follow the recommendations … although even a small number of people who still go to the park can become a big risk,” Sandberg told Reuters.

Sweden tackled the coronavirus crisis with a different strategy than much of the world. The country has not put in a lock or closed its bars and restaurants, although it has done so issue regulations urging social distancing in these establishments and prohibiting mixing with bar counters, reports Reuters. However, gatherings of more than 50 people and visits to residences for the elderly are prohibited, according to the BBC.

Rather, the country has “put in place a very strong public health policy around physical distance, care and protection of people in long-term facilities and much more,” said the emergency director of the World Health Organization. Mike Ryan told CBS News.

“What he did differently,” said Ryan, “is that he depends a lot on his relationship with his citizens and on the ability and willingness of citizens to implement physical distance and to self-regulate. “

The country has recorded fewer cases than many of its European neighbors, with 21,092 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 2,500 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.