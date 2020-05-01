Stanford-related Marisol Torro hopes to participate in the Olympic judo games

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Marisol Torro

School: West L.A. New West Charter

Sport: Judo

Key statistics: Ranked No. 5 worldwide in the cadet division of the International Judo Federation (under 18) in 2019.

Summer plans: Travel to Portugal to train and participate in competitions

Fall plans: Will attend Stanford

On the impact of stopping sports:

“A lot of disappointment. It’s frustrating because it’s our last year and you want to make the most of it and have fond memories. “

What he misses most:

“Traveling the world to compete and my coaches. I wanted to learn from them as much as I could before I left for college. “

On the unique challenges of his sport:

“Judo is a martial art. The goal is to put your opponent on the ground by throwing him or by submitting him to a throttle, an arm bar or a pin. If the person is completely on their back, this counts as a full point. If it’s halfway across the back, it’s half a point. “

How she got involved in judo:

“We (she and her sister) were initiated by a family friend when I was 8 years old. We fell in love with Japanese culture and the difference with each sport. “

How she trains without open facilities:

“We have a small gymnasium at the back of the house and we train with my sister on a mat.”

Lessons she learned:

“I learned to be flexible and adapt because it is really important as the world changes. And to find the motivation for yourself and others because that’s what will take you through difficult times. “

What new things she discovered in her spare time:

“I have cooked and prepared many dishes from around the world and I am interested in investigating the stock market.”

What is his first choice of stock:

“Amazon. There is a lot of potential.”

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“I hope this will help mitigate climate change. I am interested in being a doctor and continuing the Olympic Games. “

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.