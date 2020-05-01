Small businesses can finally get money

Desperate small businesses can finally get good news from the country’s largest bank.

After being heavily criticized for handling coronavirus stimulus loans to large publicly traded clients like Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, JPMorgan Chase told 220,000 clients on Thursday that his payroll protection loans had been dealt with, all of them being small business owners who were frozen in the first round, sources said.

The requests totaled $ 17.8 billion in requested funding, which is now awaiting approval by the Small Business Administration, according to a client email from Jennifer Roberts, director of Chase Business Banking.

The average loan the bank processed in the second round was $ 81,000, with approximately 40% of the requests for $ 25,000 or less. This is a long way from Round 1, when the average loan size was $ 140,000. Despite 60 percent of the loans it processed for businesses with fewer than 25 employees, 31 SOEs used the bank to recover $ 146 million in the first round.

This discrepancy left many Chase customers, particularly those of COVID-19 ravaged in New York, furious.

“These large businesses were run and got their money,” said Chaim Homnick, father of four who has a daycare center and a children’s store in the Five Cities area of ​​Long Island. “We hope to continue to employ people, but we really need this money.”

Chase’s apparent focus on large institutional customers at the expense of small local customers has been exacerbated by news that many community banks have found it much easier to get their requests accepted.

“After that, I’m definitely going to start a relationship with a small bank,” said a Manhattan lawyer with modest private practice who does business with Chase. “Many people we know who have gone through small banks have been approved.”

Chase is one of many banks being sued in recent weeks for prioritizing larger than small clients for these taxpayer-funded loans.

A FAQ page on the bank’s website refuses any preferential treatment. “Chase served customers as they came to us, and no single business or customer segment was prioritized over another,” he said. “We have strived to serve as many customers as possible, in a race against time and limited funding.”

What is not said, however, is that large public companies like Shake Shack, who later promised to repay the $ 2 million in P3 funding it received, have accounts with the outside of the Chase Business Banking unit that can entitle them to treatment over other segments of the corporate banking empire.

JPMorgan released the Manhattan hamburger chain in 2015, for example, and has remained a client of both investment and retail banks – entitling it to special services, sources said.

This time, New York’s small businesses should breathe a measured sigh of relief, sources said.

Chase, the city’s largest small business banker with hundreds of thousands of clients, informed 56,000 of them on Thursday that their applications are currently awaiting approval from the SBA. If all of these loans are approved, the city will get about $ 5 billion in loans on average $ 90,000 each.