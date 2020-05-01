“Parks and Recreation” stars say special coronavirus was the only way to find each other

It seems that the long-awaited meeting promised to Leslie Knope in the finale of the “Parks and Recreation” series – “It will happen one day,” says her husband, played by Adam Scott, has finally arrived.

It just took a global pandemic to get there, according to a report in Variety.

“This is essentially the only circumstance that would require a meeting of” parks “, I think: to help people,” said publication Scott, who plays a mild-mannered state auditor named Ben Wyatt. “It has an emotional sense and a creative sense too.”

According to the report, co-creator of the program Mike Schur sent an e-mail to the distribution of “Parks and Rec” in March to ask if he would be interested in doing a reunion episode to help increase donations for Feeding America, a non-profit organization that helps feed hungry Americans through its network of 200 food banks.

The idea was to create an episode that reflects today’s world: the actors would videoconference from their home rather than gathering on a set, and the characters would explicitly address quarantine and the pandemic.

The goal of the episode is to see “what would happen if this happened to Pawnee?” Where would we find these characters in their own quarantine situation? Says Aubrey Plaza, who plays April Ludgate.

Thursday night, it was not clear how much money this episode raised, although State Farm and Subaru of America each made matching contributions of $ 150,000.

Donations will be accepted until May 21.