NFL weighs in on Saturday games if college football doesn’t resume in the fall

Saturdays could be for the NFL this fall, if college football isn’t playing, The Post learned.

While the NFL is expected to publish its schedule soon, officials have discussed giving the league some flexibility to move matches to Saturdays during the season if college football postpones its entire season, sources said.

The NFL has had preliminary discussions with its broadcast partners on the idea. An NFL spokesperson declined to comment.

While most of the week’s schedule would remain on Sunday, as well as the prime time lists for Monday and Thursday, some stand-alone games could be reset for Saturdays.

The NFL will only consider this decision if there is no college football. It is still unclear whether college football will be played this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

College play has more uncontrollable variables than the NFL, starting with the fact that the players are not real professionals. If students are not on campus in the fall, it is difficult to see how football players could be asked to compete. Attendance is also higher for the majority of college program results than for the NFL.

Although the NFL is much better placed to deal with the pandemic as a professional league, it is still trying to understand how it would set up its matches. This is the number one concern of NFL leaders.

But Saturday’s plan makes a lot of sense because it would create an open TV window for the NFL. The NFL already plans games on Saturday after the regular university season ends in December.

The NFL could go further if Saturday is released for its entire season. He could have a triple header with games at 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8 a.m., or have only one game on Saturday of the week.

The idea is in its infancy, as the NFL must determine many unpredictable factors.

If the college suspends play in the fall, there may be an open path for the NFL to understand Saturdays. For example, if the NFL plays its season without supporters in stadiums, the idea of ​​inconveniencing participants by shifting games from Sunday to Saturday would not be a factor.

The rest of the players’ games would only be delayed by one day, but the league should make sure it has no problems with the short weeks of Thursday and Monday.

According to the record number of NFL broadcasts, there will be a hunger for football when it is replayed. If Saturdays are open, the NFL could fill the void and could probably charge more to its partners, such as NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN, for broadcasting these games. The networks would have the available slots open with the college not playing.

It’s an interesting idea that won’t be resolved when the schedule is announced on May 9, but the NFL will likely give itself some flexibility.