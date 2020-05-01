Nets Owner Joe Tsai Donates Coronavirus Aid to Detroit

by May 1, 2020 sports
Nets Owner Joe Tsai Donates Coronavirus Aid to Detroit

Joe Tsai doesn’t just help the home town of the team he owns. Nets owner is also doing his part for Detroit, partnering with Pistons owner Tom Gores to deliver 350,000 KN95 masks and 100,000 medical goggles to the city in the fight against the new coronavirus announced Thursday.

The masks and goggles will be sent to COVID-19 testing centers in Detroit, homeless shelters and front-line transportation and police workers. They were donated by the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation, led by the owner of the Nets and his wife, who imported PPE supplies from China and were helped by the mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan, and the Pistons organization. distribution, allocation and support of deliveries.

Tsai gave back during the pandemic. His foundation donated PPE and ventilators to hospitals in New York, New Jersey, and California, and he committed to paying Barclays Center employees by the hour and part-time at their rates. normal events until May, at a cost of $ 6 million, the Message already reported.

“Many American cities have been hit hard by the pandemic. Clara and I want to help the people of Detroit get through these difficult times, and we are grateful to Tom and his organization for coming together to help us distribute the supplies, “said Tsai in a statement. “We have a history of friendship with Detroit and I want to thank Mayor Duggan for directing PPE to where it is most needed.”

Source —–>https://nypost.com/2020/04/30/nets-owner-joe-tsai-donates-coronavirus-aid-to-detroit/

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

In the middle of the coronavirus shutdown, the NBA is considering a regular season game

In the middle of the coronavirus shutdown, the NBA is considering a regular season game

May 1, 2020
NFL weighs in on Saturday games if college football doesn't resume in the fall

NFL weighs in on Saturday games if college football doesn’t resume in the fall

May 1, 2020
Santa Anita plans to resume live racing on May 15

Santa Anita plans to resume live racing on May 15

April 30, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *