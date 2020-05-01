Nets Owner Joe Tsai Donates Coronavirus Aid to Detroit

Joe Tsai doesn’t just help the home town of the team he owns. Nets owner is also doing his part for Detroit, partnering with Pistons owner Tom Gores to deliver 350,000 KN95 masks and 100,000 medical goggles to the city in the fight against the new coronavirus announced Thursday.

The masks and goggles will be sent to COVID-19 testing centers in Detroit, homeless shelters and front-line transportation and police workers. They were donated by the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation, led by the owner of the Nets and his wife, who imported PPE supplies from China and were helped by the mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan, and the Pistons organization. distribution, allocation and support of deliveries.

Tsai gave back during the pandemic. His foundation donated PPE and ventilators to hospitals in New York, New Jersey, and California, and he committed to paying Barclays Center employees by the hour and part-time at their rates. normal events until May, at a cost of $ 6 million, the Message already reported.

“Many American cities have been hit hard by the pandemic. Clara and I want to help the people of Detroit get through these difficult times, and we are grateful to Tom and his organization for coming together to help us distribute the supplies, “said Tsai in a statement. “We have a history of friendship with Detroit and I want to thank Mayor Duggan for directing PPE to where it is most needed.”