Nearly 900 employees at the Tyson Foods plant are positive for coronavirus

Nearly 900 workers at an Indiana Tyson Foods pork processing plant tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report.

Logansport’s meat processing plant is one of many Tyson factories across the country that have closed voluntarily due to virus outbreaks.

County officials have worked with Tyson, America’s largest meat supplier, to develop a reopening plan, according to WISH-TV.

The plan gained momentum after President Trump invoked defense production law on Tuesday to force meat plants to remain open during the pandemic, the report said.

The Logansport plant employs 2,200 people, of whom 890, or 40%, have tested positive for the disease.

“We were in good shape for a few weeks, then after a few weeks it exploded,” Serenity Alter, the administrator of the Cass County health department where the Tyson plant is located, told the network. .

Alter said that due to its high number of coronavirus cases, home stay orders in the county should remain in place, despite Governor Eric Holcomb’s expected plan to gradually lift the restrictions on a regional basis, according to the report.

“With our numbers increasing as they are, we hope that we will not be one of these regions yet,” said Alter.

Tyson has also voluntarily slowed down its meat processing plants in Waterloo and Perry, Iowa, and its beef plants in Pasco, Washington and Dakota City, Nebraska while it completes the cleaning of the facilities and the workers there suffer control.

