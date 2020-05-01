Natalie Wood’s daughter says Robert Wagner didn’t kill her

Movie star Natalie Wood has been dead for almost 40 years, but her ghost still casts a shadow – and he’ll walk the earth again as his eldest daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner simultaneously releases a new memoir and a new documentary .

The documentary, “Natalie Wood: what’s left behind“, Starts May 5 on HBO and creates an affectionate portrait of Wood’s home life with actor Robert Wagner, whom she married twice, and her two children at their home in Beverly Hills, California. Natasha was 11 years old and was summoned to a sleepover at a friend’s house when the lifeless body of her 43-year-old mother was found in the water off Catalina Island after Thanksgiving in 1981. Her youngest sister Courtney, Wood’s daughter by Robert, was only 7 years old.

“The day my mom died, my whole world was shattered,” says Natasha in the HBO documentary, which also includes interviews with Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Redford, Mia Farrow and more. “Since then, the focus has been on how she died who overshadowed who she was as a person.” However, she asked Robert at close range in the film: “What do we think of the reopening of this case?”

Drowning was judged an accident, but rumors have surfaced for years accusing Robert, now 90, of his death. The couple were aboard their yacht, the Splendor, on a stormy weekend with Christopher Walken, Natalie’s co-star in the science fiction film “Brainstorm”, which was in production at the time. In the documentary, Robert tells Natasha how he and the star of “Deer Hunter” argued over his wife’s purpose in life after consuming quite a bit of wine. Walken was in favor of Wood continuing his career.

As Robert says, the argument between the two men intensified and Wood withdrew to their room under the bridge. When he went to find her, she was gone. After alerting shore personnel and the coast guard that she was missing, her lifeless body was discovered.

In Natasha’s new book, “More than love: an intimate portrait of my mother, Natalie WoodShe says Robert Wagner would not have hurt her mother.

“My father would never hurt my mother or fail to save her if he knew she was in danger,” she writes, according to extracts in the Daily Mail.

The investigation into Wood’s death was reopened in 2011, the 30th anniversary of the tragedy. A new coroner’s report released in 2013 raised concerns about the source of the bruises on Wood’s body.

“The location of the bruises, the multiplicity of bruises, the lack of head trauma or the bruises on the face occurred before entering the water,” said the report. “Since there are unanswered questions and limited additional evidence available for assessment, this medical examiner believes that the mode of death should remain indeterminate.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department added that Wagner was not considered a suspect in the open investigation. However, in early 2018, the department said that Wagner was always a “person of interest” in the case.

And the captain of the yacht Dennis Davern – allegedly the only other person on board at the time – suggested that Wagner could have been directly involved in her death, maybe even pushed her into the water himself.

These and other allegations, which have been simmering for years, do not go well with Natasha.

“My mom no longer has her own voice, but it is and that’s what I know – RJ loved Natalie more than love,” she writes in her new book. “No one in my world has questioned my father’s love for my mother or his utter despair at his loss.”

And even if she says that she “can never know with absolute certainty” what happened on the boat and what led to Wood’s death, she knows how her mother would prefer to be remembered, despite her disappearance still mysterious.

“My mother was not a tragic and condemned person. Her life has been devoted to her art, her children, her husband and her heart, ”writes Natasha. “This is how she wanted to be remembered, not as someone defined by her death, but by her life.”