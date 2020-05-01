NASA Awards Artremis Program Nearly $ 1 Billion In Moon Lander Contracts To SpaceX, Blue Origin And Dynetics

SpaceX and teams led by Dynetics and Blue Origin won NASA contracts Thursday totaling nearly $ 1 billion to develop lunar landers that could transport astronauts return to the Moon in 2024 and support sustained, long-term operations by 2028 as part of the space agency Artemis program.

“With these contracts, America is moving forward with the last step necessary to land astronauts on the moon by 2024, including the incredible time when we will see the first lady set foot on the lunar surface, “said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement.

“This is the first time since The Apollo era that NASA has direct funding for a human landing system, and now we have companies under contract to do the work for the Artemis program. ”

Artist’s impression of the Blue Origin lunar lander on the surface of the moon. Blue origin



After two unmanned test flights of the gargantuan Boeing Space Launch System (SLS) boost booster in 2021 and in the period 2022-2023, NASA plans to launch first Artemis crew to the moon aboard a Lockheed Martin Orion capsule on top of an SLS booster by the end of 2024.

Once in orbit around the moon, the astronauts will end up with a lander, move on board, disarm and descend to the surface. They will land near the southern polar region of the Moon where ice – a potential future source of propellants, oxygen and water – could be present in permanently shaded craters.

The landing craft will then take off, meet the Orion capsule in lunar orbit and return to Earth.

Removing it by the end of 2024 is considered an extraordinarily difficult challenge given budgetary uncertainties and the amount of new development needed. More worrying, the slowdowns and slowdowns stops through NASA in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, delays downstream are likely to occur.

But Bridenstine said congressional support remains solid and that he is committed to the Trump administration’s fast-track schedule.

“We have to get to the moon soon,” he told reporters during a conference call in the afternoon. “The reason we are going fast is because it allows the program to succeed. We have already tried to go to the moon, it takes too long, it costs too much and it is canceled. Go fast reduced political risk. “

A lunar lander design from an industry team led by Dynetics. Dynetic



But speed is only part of the equation, he said. The other goal is long-term sustainability.

“We have to be able to go there and be able to go there again and again and again and again,” he said. “The challenge with Apollo is that it has ended. We want to make sure that this program, the Artemis program, continues for generations to come.”

A key to sustainability, said Bridenstine, is a small space station called Gateway that NASA plans to build in a high lunar orbit to serve as a transit base for landing at various sites around the moon. But the initial landing of 2024 does not require a gangway, which may or may not be completed by then.

Blue origin, a company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, reportedly received $ 579 million to develop a lander with partners Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper Labs. Composed of three stages, the Blue Origin lander would be launched on the company’s New Glenn rocket or on a Vulcan booster from the United Launch Alliance.

Jeff Bezos unveils the Blue Origin Blue Moon lander

Dynetic, in partnership with Sierra Nevada, won a $ 253 million contract and would launch a one-step lander on top of a Vulcan. The lander would be refueled by pre-positioned tankers. SpaceX received approximately $ 135 million for a proposal built around the company’s Starship heavy transport rocket.

The three companies have committed an unspecified amount of their own money to the project. The base contract period, totaling $ 967 million, spans 10 months until next February. During this period, NASA will evaluate the proposals in detail and determine the type of tests that will be required to certify them for human space flights.

The three companies are planning unmanned test flights of their vehicle equipment.

Blue Origin and Dynetics are developing landers that could either pick up astronauts at the Gateway space station or dock directly with Orion capsules before descending to the surface. SpaceX proposes to use the company’s Starship rocket system and bypass Gateway in favor of a direct descent to the moon.

The Starship, currently under active development by SpaceX, is designed to propel freight or astronauts into deep space, possibly replacing the company’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy boosters. As such, the system offers NASA a unique solution to a variety of challenges if the Californian rocket manufacturer perfects the Starship and demonstrates its reliability over the next few years.

A SpaceX lunar lander proposal would use the company’s Starship rocket design. SpaceX



“This is obviously a very different solution from the others,” said Bridenstine. Spaceflight Now. “But … it could be a game-changer. So we don’t want to discount it. We want to move on. If they can succeed, we want to build on that success with them.”

Boeing, manufacturer of the SLS booster, the commercial crew ship CST-100 Starliner and prime contractor of the International Space Station, proposed a lander to be launched on top of an SLS booster for a direct trip to the lunar surface . However, Boeing’s proposal was not accepted.

Building a new lunar lander from scratch in less than five years is considered the most difficult part of NASA’s new New Moon program, and not just from a technical point of view. The space agency will need significant new funding to make the Trump administration’s 2024 landing target a reality.

Administration requests NASA $ 25.2 billion in fiscal year 2021, a 12% increase that includes $ 3.3 billion to initiate the development of a human-rated lander for the Artemis Moon program . Almost half of the budget request, $ 12.3 billion, is for new and ongoing projects focused on returning to the Moon and possible flights to Mars.

NASA documents indicate that it will cost about $ 35 billion to fund the Artemis Moon program via the first landing of a man and a woman on the lunar surface in 2024. To do this, the budget request says NASA will need $ 25.2 billion in fiscal year 2021, $ 27.2. billion in 2022, 28.6 billion in 2023, 28.1 billion in 2024 and 26.3 billion in 2025.

It remains to be seen whether a generally favorable Congress will go hand in hand with this level of spending following the financial setback of the coronavirus and the ongoing bipartisan conflict.