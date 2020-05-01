LeBron James recruits famous friends for his virtual diploma

LeBron James is not going to let the coronavirus crisis ruin high school diplomas this year.

On Wednesday, the LeBron James Family Foundation announced that it will celebrate seniors in a special event called “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” at 5:00 p.m. Pacific May 16 of superstars.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has recruited Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams, the Jonas Brothers, Chika, YBN Cordae, H.E.R., Ben Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe and Malala Yousafzai. It will be broadcast simultaneously on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and the Complex Networks streaming platforms, Facebook app, Instagram, People TV, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube.

“We learned early on in our work with Akron students and families that education is much more than academics. It is a shared experience, a journey in which we are all together – students, parents, educators, community members and everyone around them. As that is not possible at the moment, we have been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time, “said James in a statement.

“These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there is no way to let it go unnoticed. Although it was not the graduation experience they were supposed to have, we hope we can always give them something special because they deserve it, “added the great basketball.

The ad-free multimedia event – which will be hosted by high school students and educators across the country with support from the American Teachers’ Federation – will feature a collection of vignettes, opening speeches and celebrity performances.

Students, families and teachers will be encouraged to submit photos and videos using #GraduateTogether for the chance to include them in the broadcast. Not sure what to do with your senior portrait? The artist JR invites seniors to share them for the virtual directory celebrating the country’s 2020 high school graduates. Local television stations will also broadcast messages to high school students in their communities.

Earlier this week, Facebook and Instagram announced that they are launching a virtual graduation for the 2020 promotion, with Oprah Winfrey as the keynote speaker, a performance by Miley Cyrus and special messages from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and more.