LeBron James has the most to lose if the coronavirus stops the NBA

If the NBA doesn’t return this season – and although the league says all options are open, it may not be – due to the coronavirus pandemic, here are the top five losers:

1) LeBron James

His historic season – he is the only player to average 25 points and 10 assists at 35 or over – could earn him the MVP but he would lose a precious chance of winning a fourth ring and lead the Lakers to a 17th record title of the NBA. .

2) Milwaukee dollars

If there is a lesson to be learned from the first episodes of ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries “The Last Dance”, it’s that great players can respond to post-season failures with incredible fury. Giannis Antetokounmpo was about to make the playoffs after losing four straight to Toronto last year with a 2-0 lead. With only a year on his contract after this season, time is running out.

3) The Clippers

The Clippers’ plan for their first title did not depend on a single post-season, but the team was getting in shape at the right time, a sign that their plan was working. With stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard having complicated injury passes, what are the chances of that happening again?

4) Mike D’Antoni

The Houston Rockets coach entered this season with a year left on his contract, which means he would need a playoff hit to convince the franchise not to make a change. If the season does not resume, has he shown enough to keep him, James Harden and Russell Westbrook together?

5) NBA fans

After years of the Golden State Warriors dominating the West and with James solidly cemented with the Lakers, the 2020 NBA Finals were likely to be very different for the first time in a long time. And then there’s this Clippers-Lakers playoff that everyone wanted so badly. It will not be the same in an empty Staples Center if this happens.