Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan thank workers with ‘Waitress’ song

by May 1, 2020 entertainment
Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan thank workers with 'Waitress' song

These former stars of the “waitress” serve thanks to the first responders in the coronavirus pandemic.

Katharine McPhee, 36, posted a video with his “Smash” co-star Jeremy Jordan, 35, on Twitter Wednesday singing “You Matter to Me” from “Waitress”, which they both played at different times.

Saturday, McPhee took Twitter saying that she had something special in the works and asked her fans to send photos of the frontline workers. Images of doctors, nurses and other essential workers are edited in their moving four-minute performance.

McPhee played Jenna in “Waitress” in 2018, while Jordan played Dr. Pomatter the following year.

The video has received praise from frontline fans as well as many on Twitter.

“I had chills. It’s beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“I love this thank you. I go to work every day and work overtime. It’s tiring and a little scary, but it’s okay, ” wrote another.


Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/30/katharine-mcphee-jeremy-jordan-thank-workers-with-song-from-waitress/

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

Natalie Wood's daughter says Robert Wagner didn't kill her

Natalie Wood’s daughter says Robert Wagner didn’t kill her

May 1, 2020
"Council of Dads" star Sarah Wayne Callies is not a "cool mom"

“Council of Dads” star Sarah Wayne Callies is not a “cool mom”

May 1, 2020
LeBron James recruits famous friends for his virtual diploma

LeBron James recruits famous friends for his virtual diploma

May 1, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *