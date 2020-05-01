J.Crew weekend plans could include filing for bankruptcy

by May 1, 2020 Business
The private fashion company J.Crew Group is preparing for a bankruptcy which could take place this weekend, CNBC reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is working to secure $ 400 million in funding to finance its bankruptcy operations, the report added, warning that the timetable may still slide and plans are not yet finalized.

The seller of preppy clothes has faced competition from online businesses such as Amazon, which have absorbed the market share of traditional retailers.

