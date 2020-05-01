In the middle of the coronavirus shutdown, the NBA is considering a regular season game

It is in the minds of NBA owners and managers, players and coaches, league officials and insiders. There is optimism that the game may return this year before the league calendar goes down, but what does it look like during the coronavirus pandemic? And who should show up?

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, speaking at a webinar on Tuesday, was the first to be frank about this. Its Warriors, besieged by injuries and defections out of season, are the only team statistically eliminated from the NBA playoffs. And for Kerr and his team, they move on as if the season is over.

“It’s the end of the season for our team. That’s just the case, “said Kerr. “We don’t know anything officially. There is still a chance that the league will ask us to come back to play a few games.

“… We are absolutely in off-season mode.”

The NBA is not.

By the time April becomes May Friday, the NBA will have been suspended for 51 days. No match has been canceled. As the sport tries to make its way into American life, with pressure to turn every inch into a mile, a return to “normal” this season is about as unlikely as Dr. Anthony Fauci laced them up to play New York guard. Knicks.

According to an executive, a serious proposal was not presented on the desk for a return to action that did not include some form of regular season games.

Still, hope lingers in league circles that the NBA will return this summer – and not necessarily just for the playoffs. All options are under consideration.

In conversations with officials from across the NBA, it is clear that large pockets of the league continue to hope that some semblance of a regular season can be completed before the league begins its playoffs.

According to an official, internal models show that an 82-game schedule and a typical season of 16 teams could be completed in early September if the league regains the field on June 1. Although nobody expects the league to play games in a month, there is a desire to play as many games as possible. According to an executive, a serious proposal was not presented on the desk for a return to action that did not include some form of regular season games.

However, some league leaders believe that adding teams and matches to league plans creates more potential problems.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed a potential league restart two weeks ago during a conference call, answering most questions – How could this happen? When would he need to start? Where would it be? – in the same way.

“We just aren’t ready yet to set a date in terms of the time we could wait before we can no longer continue this season,” said Silver. “I would just say that everything is on the table, including potentially delaying the start of next season. Again, we just need more information. “

The push to play can be classified by three different motivators. The NBA and team owners see the sport as a valuable distraction at a time when the public can use it. Since the NBA was the first to close, the league has felt like a leader in the fight against the pandemic and wants to be an active participant in a comeback.

The third element is money.

With stifled revenues, particularly from the lack of ticket sales, the league must try to protect its relationships with television partners, who have injected $ 24 billion into the league with a nine-year commitment that began in 2014. If there are no games, the NBA must respect its commitments to broadcasters, whether in reimbursements or in future consideration.

It’s unclear exactly what it would take to get the league back into action. A situation where the risk of zero percent is impossible, regardless of the severity of the quarantine. There are real questions about when to get the tests necessary to restart the league, especially when most Americans still have limited access.

It will take time, but the NBA still considers that there are many. If the league believed it could finish the 82-game regular season by restarting on June 1, it stands to reason that a full playoff schedule could easily be accomplished if the league plays by the first week of July. Shortening the first round series to five games or less would save even more time.

League officials – both with the NBA and the teams – argue that a new list of regulations for the potential opening of team facilities in states where home support measures are relaxed – is is not a games signal on the horizon.

For now, the NBA is always listening to ideas. They’ve been since Rudy Gobert of Utah was the first player to test positive for coronavirus on March 11, the night the NBA pulled the emergency brake, ending his season. .

“Inside the NBA” analyst Kenny Smith turned to Twitter to suggest a 30-team knockout tournament for the NBA title. Others have proposed creating a quarantine environment, whether in one city or in several. Las Vegas and Orlando were proposed as possible hosts.

A system in which one or more sites host several teams is considered to be the most likely scenario in a return as this would significantly reduce travel.

The matches would certainly be played without fans, transforming the basketball courts into television studios. Rules regarding the number of people inside these buildings could lead to the use of remote cameras and a virtual press conference. Mike Breen of ESPN, the unofficial voice of the NBA, told Bryant Gumbel on HBO’s “Real Sports” that if he calls games again this season, he expects to do so in an offsite studio rather than on the court.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who, unsurprisingly, was the most visible owner of the NBA during the pandemic, appeared on CNN on Wednesday and said he was “cautiously optimistic”, the league would resume at at some point this summer. A few hours later, Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry told CNBC the same thing – that he expected the playoffs to start in July or August.

The mechanisms to get there are still very much in suspense.

“For me, I prepared my customers around May 1 when we may start to get answers,” said Todd Ramasar, NBA veteran. “… What I recommend is their health and safety, not just COVID.”

This means a slow build-up to a return to action, with players getting their bodies in shape before embarking on any game action – especially a playoff action.

When a report surfaced on Thursday that certain team owners and players’ agents wanted the season canceled, Lakers star LeBron James had a definite answer.

“I have seen reports of executives and agents wanting to cancel the season ??? This is absolutely not true,” tweeted James. “No one I know said anything like that. As soon as it is safe, we would like to end our season. I am ready and our team is ready.

“No one should cancel anything.”

He ended this post with a crown – just like the NBA hopes to end its season.