Huge Volkswagen car plant reboots cautiously after coronavirus shutdown

Wolfsburg, Germany – After having seen its factories across Europe and North America closed for almost a month and a half in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen The group is slowly resuming production at its headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

the the largest car manufacturer in the world spent about $ 2.1 billion each week on operating costs with its silent factories and car dealerships closed. This week, 8,000 employees returned to work in Wolfsburg after a major overhaul of its production lines to allow for social distancing.

CBS News took a look inside the Wolfsburg facility this week to see some of the changes imposed by COVID-19.

The size of Central Park in New York City and generally employing nearly 70,000 people, the plant initially only operates at 10% to 15% of its capacity, with only about 1,400 vehicles scheduled to exit the assembly lines this week.

An employee wears a face mask on the production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, on April 27, 2020, as work resumes after the coronavirus has stopped. Getty Images



Employees are asked to take their temperature every morning before coming to work and several hundred hand washing facilities have been installed on site.

Gateway deviations have been implemented to avoid contact. The red markers on the floors serve as guides to facilitate social distancing. Parts are no longer transferred from one employee to another, but are placed in containers, and plastic barriers have been installed to eliminate physical contact when two people are working on the same car.

Facial masks should be worn in areas where a minimum distance of 5 feet is not possible, and movable plexiglass partitions are used in many areas.

Volkswagen’s decision to restart production will boost the entire European automotive industry, as some 2,600 suppliers, mostly German, are expanding their own facilities to supply parts for VW.