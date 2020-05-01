Here’s how the unemployment insurance system got hindered

As the number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits has increased by almost 4 million in the past week, it is not surprising that the systems responsible for responding are overwhelmed.

For decades, state and federal agencies have seen their budgets cut, their staff reduced, and their operations hampered by increasingly restrictive rules.

The result today is more pain and financial damage to the millions of Americans who suddenly lost the paychecks they needed to pay for rent, mortgages, grocery bills and other expenses. base while the coronavirus epidemic was raging.

Flooded with 30 million new deposits since mid-March, state employment agencies are starting to catch up, although millions of people are still waiting for their first check.

States awarded new unemployment benefits to 1.7 million people in March, more than triple the number paid in February, according to the US Department of Labor figures released this week. This still represents only 14% of the approximately 12 million new workers who applied for benefits in March.

Many workers cannot afford to wait that long. The financial impact is so clear and immediate that millions of Americans have asked for deferrals on credit card payments and been slow to pay their rents, according to surveys and reports from lenders.

the The Federal Reserve said last year that 4 in 10 American households would find it difficult to cover an emergency expense of $ 400. Now, not getting the promised unemployment benefits means they are closer to the brink of financial disaster.

“People are selling their cars, they’re trying to get help to delay paying for their cars,” said Terry Brewington, local leader of United Steelworkers at the Goodyear plant in Fayetteville, North Carolina. “You can’t catch up when you’re already behind. “

It is not that Washington has not seen the hardships of an unprecedented spike in unemployment. U.S. lawmakers and some members of the Trump administration knew there were gaps in the unemployment program. The money to help states manage unemployment benefits was paid in a previous pandemic aid wave in mid-March.

And the $ 2.2 trillion package later in the month provided more than $ 250 billion to boost unemployment benefits.

$ 600 unprecedented one week until July will be paid to each unemployed worker in addition to what each state will allow.

Unemployment benefits have also been extended to cover self-employed entrepreneurs and others who would not normally be eligible because they were not employees whose employers paid taxes to finance the unemployment insurance program.

The duration of payments has been extended by 13 weeks. And financial incentives have been given to states to issue checks faster.

Despite this, the capacity of state employment agencies had weakened during decades of technological change and budget cuts, particularly after the great recession of 2008-2009.

So when millions of people suddenly lost their jobs, hotlines created to help unemployed workers navigate the systems froze.

Outdated complaint handling systems have crashed; Repairing them has often proven difficult as many have used coding and other obsolete computer systems for years.

And if there had not been a temporary relaxation of restrictive rules aimed at preventing free downloads and unjustified payments, the processing of requests would have been even more hampered.

The problems are particularly severe in states like Florida, where hundreds of people waited in queues to file paper applications. They could not call for help because years ago, the state cut its telephone service to help unemployed job seekers throughout the process.

North Carolina has been another problem for those laid off by the pandemic, partly because of the state’s treatment system’s failings and partly because North Carolina and other politically conservative states have lowered payment levels and made it more difficult to qualify the unemployed. In March, only 6% of new applicants received their first payment this month, compared to 14% nationally.

Jenni Propst, 43, lost her job as a lighting technician in Charlotte, North Carolina in mid-March. She filed for benefits on March 17, staying most of the night because the online system was overloaded and continued to freeze. According to her, going to the call center was hopeless. Finally, in the middle of the night, she finished the request.

It was not until a month and two days later that Propst got his first unemployment check. She religiously filled out weekly certificates for continuous benefits, although some of the questions, she said, made her feel like the system was trying to trick her so that she didn’t qualify.

“What is North Carolina [usually] is not enough, “said Propst. The state once paid a maximum of $ 525 per week. It’s now at $ 350. “I am very afraid of what will happen after all the additional funds have been used up,” she said.

The national unemployment insurance system is a legacy of the Great Depression and New Deal reforms, conceived as a joint federal-state project. Until COVID-19, the United States government provided little funding to maintain, let alone upgrade, what was supposed to be protection for workers and their families from financial hardship.

The governors and legislatures of many states have pushed to cut benefit levels and make it more difficult for unemployed workers to access assistance.

The process has become so demanding that only 3 in 10 unemployed workers nationwide were able to claim unemployment insurance last year, up from nearly 4 in 10 before the Great Recession, according to reports from the Labor Department.

In Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana, and a few other states, only 1 in 10 unemployed workers ended up receiving unemployment benefits in the days before COVID-19. That compares to 4 or 5 out of 10 in Massachusetts, New Jersey and California, among others.

In addition, for decades, the national norm was that eligible unemployed workers could count on unemployment checks for up to six months as long as they continued to look for work.

Today, benefits can run out in as little as 12 weeks in about 10 states. The short duration means that a greater proportion of workers exhaust their benefits before finding a new job.

“What that shows is that the system is down,” said David Balducchi, who spent 35 years at the US Department of Labor working on legislative and budgetary employment policy and is now an independent consultant. on workforce development issues.

And the program was slowly getting worse – until the pandemic had highlighted the holes in the safety net. “You wouldn’t know unless you have an avalanche of unemployed people,” he said.

Certainly, the spike in unemployment records is unprecedented. During the Great Depression in the 1930s, about 1 in 4 workers was unemployed, but the total number of unemployed was 13 to 14 million, less than half the number of laid-off workers in the past six weeks alone.

“I don’t think anyone has ever imagined having to deal with the volume of claims that we’ve seen since mid-March. The system was not designed or staffed for this,” said Katharine Abraham, former commissioner from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and now a professor of economics at the University of Maryland.

Even if state systems improve in the short term, things can get worse. Almost all of the federal boost to the unemployment insurance program is temporary. When the pandemic money runs out, will the federal government return to its old ways?

Since the 1980s, Congress funds supporting unemployment insurance have dropped 30% in inflation-adjusted terms, said Balducchi.

As for the States, will they simplify the applications, increase the benefits and invest more in the operation of the unemployment insurance schemes?

During the Great Recession and the slow recovery, three dozen states borrowed money from the federal government to cover deficits in their unemployment trust funds. California has not repaid what it owed until 2018 and is now looking to borrow again.

George Wentworth, a 35-year veteran from the Connecticut Department of Labor, hopes the states will cancel some of the additional documents that some had demanded from workers.

“There has been a significant spike in job search refusals,” he said. “They have made the procedure much more difficult for people to receive their weekly unemployment insurance payments.”

Job search requirements were removed during this pandemic period.

“Thank God the federal government intervened during this crisis to increase the amount and duration of benefits,” said MaryBe McMillan, President of the AFL-CIO in the state of North Carolina. “This crisis has really revealed the massive holes in our safety net that have resulted because we have been on this trend of divestment in government.”