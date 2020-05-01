Hard-hit Grand Central tenants not on board with MTA’s rental decision

MTA finally broke its silence in a month-long stalemate on Grand Central Terminal rent – and retail tenants don’t like what they hear.

In a letter this week to store owners and restaurateurs at the iconic Manhattan train station, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it was temporarily postponing rent collection for the month of April and “until the last day of the month during which the MTA determines that normal commercial operations can resume. “

The public agency added, however, that “payment of these deferred amounts will be necessary” – despite previous complaints that a foreclosure ordered by Governor Andrew Cuomo has made it impossible for stores and restaurants to operate and earn money silver.

“A payment plan for any deferred amount will be determined once normal business operations resume,” wrote David Florio, director of operations and real estate operations for the MTA, in Wednesday’s letter to The Post.

Tenants at the Grand Central Terminal – who gathered on April 2 to protest the state agency’s April rental demand even though the Cuomo government had ordered store closings – were less enthusiastic about the MTA offer this week.

“This is a good first step to launch the can on the road,” said Chris Taylor, owner of Li-lac Chocolates in the terminal’s food market. “But I will still need an injection of funds” to pay the rent in the future, he said.

Sales at Li-Lac have fallen off a cliff, but Taylor is asking full-time factory workers this week to return to work after getting a loan from the government’s wage protection program, Taylor said.

Retailers in Grand Central also appealed to local politicians, including New York Sen. Brad Hoylman, whose district includes Grand Central.

Meanwhile, The Good Witch, a cafe in a North subway station in Hastings, NY, received an offer on Wednesday for rent “discounts” – which would generally not require reimbursement – for April and May until new order, depending on the store. Instagram account.

“Thank you for your compassion towards the tenants of small businesses, MTA!” The Good Witch released Thursday.

The MTA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.