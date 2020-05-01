Hafthor Bjornsson won’t let the coronavirus stop its deadlift record attempt

A global pandemic does not prevent the Mountain of “Game of Thrones” from being, well, the Mountain.

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, aka Thor, the 6-foot-9, 425-pound actor who played Cersei Lannister’s undead henchman in the past five seasons of the HBO coup, tries to break the 500 kg record deadlift from Reykjavik, Iceland, as part of the Ultimate Strongman world competition on Saturday May 2 at noon.

The event will be broadcast live on ESPN and broadcast live on CoreSports.World with commentary by Strongman Laurence “Big Loz” Shahlaei.

Because of the coronavirus, this deadlift attempt will be very different from previous Bjornsson Strongman competitions, which have always taken place in front of a huge crowd.

“It’s going to be more of a challenge for me because I can definitely say that I achieve 5, maybe 10 percent better in a competition – the crowd gives you the adrenaline rush you need,” said Bjornsson told the Post. “I’m a little worried about doing it alone in my gym with a doctor, a referee and a film crew.”

However, Bjornsson is quick to point out that the event will comply with Iceland’s ban on gathering more than 20 people in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic.

As Bjornsson’s deadlift attempt comes at a time when sports fans salivate for all sorts of action after the coronavirus has ended live sports around the world, the event is not without opponents, the main of them, Bjornsson’s Strongman companion – and rival – Eddie Hall.

Hall holds the world record that Bjornsson is trying to beat, after pulling 500 kg (1,102 pounds) in the European Strongest Man competition in 2016.

In an Instagram post on April 10, Hall questioned the legitimacy of Bjornsson’s attempt outside of normal competition conditions.

“Absolutely no legitimate sport would recognize world records out of competition and you undermine the very sport you claim to defend”, he wrote, adding that he is looking forward to breaking his record and that Bjornsson is “probably the man to do it.”

“I will shake your hand again afterwards and say bravo… If you do it under the right conditions,” he continued. “Breaking a record in a comp where other people can challenge it and nobody ‘will have a negative word to say, including me. “

Bjornsson said that this 501 kg deadlift operation was already underway when the coronavirus struck.

“I knew I was in great shape, and when you try to train for something big like that, it is very difficult for the body,” he says. “So I thought of organizing a show. If we could broadcast it live, people would love it, they might be excited for something.

“When things get a lot of attention, there will always be some negativity,” he says. “People say it has to be done in a competition – I wish I could do it in a competition, but I can’t control this situation, so I’m trying to do my best. “

Bjornsson’s 501 kg deadlift is officially sanctioned by the World’s Ultimate Strongman and will be refereed by the world’s strongest quadruple man (and his Icelandic compatriot) Magnus Ver Magnusson.

“He’s known as one of the strictest referees in the world – he won’t give you anything for free. That’s why I want him to referee my elevator because I knew people would respect that. I want that my elevator is legitimate, “said Bjornsson.

The mountain and the homebody

Although many people around the world are struggling with coronavirus blockages, Bjornsson used to be a man at home with his pregnant wife Kelsey.

“Usually when I prepare for competitions I isolate myself a lot so I can stay focused,” he says. “It wasn’t really difficult for us, honestly. She’s having fun sleeping and watching TV right now. It’s a good time for her because she is supposed to be resting.”

Bjornsson, a so-called “big player”, spent his free time playing “a lot” of video games on the new computer he missed because “things got scary” amid the coronavirus.

“Every morning, I prepare breakfast, broadcast for my subscribers and play some games “I play about three hours a day when I rest,” he says. His current tastes are Call of Duty: Warzone, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant.

Since he’s so focused on his deadlift training, Bjornsson only ventures for grocery shopping to prepare for his six-meal-a-day diet.

“Many people think that training is the hardest part, but diet is actually the hardest part,” he says. “I eat mostly non-stop, from the moment I wake up to the moment I fall asleep.”

Although he needs to stock up on carbohydrates like his “huge pizza” once a week to recover from training, Bjornsson doesn’t crumble up comfort foods like the rest of us do when locked out.

“I don’t have many cheat days – I haven’t even opened my Easter eggs yet.”