Flagship property: Padres pitcher Craig Stammen buys Coronado’s home

Craig Stammen should make a short trip once the baseball season has started. The Padres launcher recently paid $ 3.7 million for a Coronado home just across the street from Petco Park, according to records.

Located on the west side of the village of Coronado, the two-story house entered the market in December for $ 3.95 million.

A bright red front door breaks the navy blue exterior. Inside, off-white living spaces make up the 4,900 square foot floor plan. On the main level, there is a kitchen with central island, a family room with a corner fireplace and a dining room with tray ceilings.

1/11 The fireplace, grill and raised garden beds at the back. (Realtor.com) 2/11 Entrance. (Realtor.com) 3/11 The family room. (Realtor.com) 4/11 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5/11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6/11 The breakfast corner. (Realtor.com) 7/11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8/11 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 9/11 The patio. (Realtor.com) ten/11 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 11/11 The home. (Realtor.com)

Upstairs, a sky-lit landing leads to a 940-square-foot master suite with two closets and a balcony with views of downtown San Diego. In total there are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

A brick wall surrounds the private backyard, where a flagstone patio adjoins a lawn lawn with a hot tub, fireplace, grill and raised garden beds.

Jill Lehr and Suzanne Fahy of Seashore Properties owned the list. Scott Grimes of Compass represented the buyer.

Stammen, 36, spent seven seasons with the Nationals before joining the Padres in 2017. The dive specialist has 44 wins and a 3.63 ERA in career, with 605 strikeouts.