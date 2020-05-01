Does sunlight kill coronavirus? Not enough.

President Trump alleged warmer weather could help slow spread of coronavirus, and senior Department of Homeland Security official repeated this statement this week. But many experts argue that there is little evidence that hot, sunny days make beaches safer.

Although sunlight can help kill coronaviruses on surfaces, it doesn’t work quickly enough to help swimmers, said Andrea Armani, professor of chemical engineering and materials science at USC.

“It is not safe to go out to the beach because the time it takes the sun to kill the virus is exceptionally long,” said Armani.

The outer layer of a coronavirus weakens as the temperature rises, said Armani. So when the ultraviolet light from the sun heats surfaces where the virus lands, its survival period will be a little shorter. (How long depends on several factors, she added.)

But the sun won’t make much difference in places where shade or clouds reduce the optical intensity of the sun. The sun will not prevent the virus from spreading from person to person by droplets of saliva or mucus in the air.

Karin Michels, chairman of the epidemiology department of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said there was “no good data” to support the idea that UV in sunlight would make a difference in the rate of infection by coronaviruses.

The risk, she said, depends more on the number of people who come to the beach and the possibility of practicing an appropriate physical distance.

Judging by the photos of people flocking to the beaches of Orange County during the weekend heat wave, that did not appear to be the case, she said.

“People are not staying separate enough,” she said, “and so that is also an argument for being a little worried.”

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University, recognized that much of the risk rests on human behavior.

“While it is true that the UV radiation in sunlight affects the [virus’] viability on surfaces, many activities on the beach would give the virus the opportunity to pass – not surfaces – but from person to person, “he said in an email.

Armani also pointed out that people are less likely to have the opportunity to wash their hands on the beach and are probably less likely to wear face masks.

“Many of these standards will be more difficult to maintain on the beach,” she said.

The ultraviolet radiation from sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface, which includes the types known as UVA and UVB, should not be confused with a higher energy form called UVC.

UVCs can be used to quickly kill pathogens on surfaces in controlled environments such as hospitals, but they are extremely dangerous and can potentially burn or even blind a person’s skin, according to Jim Malley, environmental engineer at the University of New Hampshire.