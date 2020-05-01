Dodgers offer March and April refunds to ticket holders

The Dodgers announced Thursday that they would offer account credits or – with an extra step – refunds to people who purchased tickets through the organization for the March and April home games canceled due to the closure of the Major League Baseball.

The deployment of the message, however, created some confusion. A preview of the policy on the team’s website, which was also posted on the Dodgers’ Twitter account, did not include the word reimbursement. The only mention of a refund appeared at the bottom of emails sent to ticket holders.

In the email, people were asked to contact their representative for a refund. They can also call 866-363-4377 and choose option 6. If no action is taken, the franchise will grant the ticket holder an account credit with a 10% bonus that can be used for events in 2020 or 2021.

Police cover 19 games to be played at Dodger Stadium, including two exhibition freeway series games against the Angels.

The 10% bonus can be used for all home games at Dodger Stadium, including playoff games, or prepaid parking for all home games, including playoffs. Subscription holders can also use the bonus for food and drink at most concession stands and restaurants, merchandise at most team stores and kiosks, or a donation to COVID- relief efforts 19 premises of the Dodgers Foundation.

MLB teams began announcing adjusted ticket policies this week after receiving the green light from the commissioner’s office. Previously, refunds were only available for canceled games, but games not played in March and April were considered to be postponed by MLB.

The situation prompted two fans to file a complaint against MLB, its teams and four ticket companies on April 20.