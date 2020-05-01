Disinfectants vs disinfectants: an expert explains the difference and how you should use them

Cleaning products like disinfectants and disinfectants have become part of people’s daily lives since the coronavirus pandemic, but with so many products on the shelves, you might be wondering what the difference is. According to Keri Lestage, Ph.D., chief operating officer of Byoplanet, a chemical manufacturer, the main distinction is “the way it actually kills germs on the surface.”

Lestage said the confusion is understandable because the terms are often used interchangeably.

Popular TV Ads for Cleaners who claim that they kill 99.99% of germs generally refer to disinfectants, said Lestage at CBSN anchors Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green. Disinfectants, especially antiseptics like hydroalcoholic gel and all products that contain peroxides and alcohol are generally “designed to be used on your skin”.

She recommended cleaning “high contact surfaces” such as door handles and counters with disinfectants.

Using Clorox wipes as an example, Lestage stated that the most effective way to use them is to wipe the surface so that it remains moist for the duration of the product’s “dwell time”, which is found on the back of the package. “Dwell time” refers to how long the surface must remain wet “to achieve complete disinfection”.

Daily use, “at a minimum”, is also crucial, according to Lestage.

“Whenever you can think, you know, when you walk through these doors or touch these very sensitive surfaces twice a day, take out a cloth and just wipe it all down,” she said. “It is a very good practice to do, especially these days.”

the EPA released a list disinfectants effective against the new coronavirus, and Lestage recommends using them according to the label directions.

“You can take a look at the back of these labels and you will see an EPA registration number … it will tell you exactly what germs it kills and how quickly. I think that should be the focus and making sure you use the products that have been tested and have gone through the rigorous EPA registration process is really important, “she said.

She said that homemade cleaning solutions or products that claim a “natural” label but have not been tested by the EPA are “not necessarily a safer option”.

“You just don’t want to go wrong under these circumstances, especially if you live with someone or if you are part of the vulnerable population,” she said.

Ballast explained that the products listed by the EPA have been tested and go through a rigorous registration process. For those worried about the possible negative effects of these chemicals, she assured that the companies that make them take consumer safety seriously.

“Given the rigor these products have to go through and the scrutiny they undergo, I would feel very comfortable using these products at home in all circumstances, but most certainly in these cases,” said she said.