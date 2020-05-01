Defendant Biden Could Interview Chris Wallace: Report

The woman who accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her while working as an employee in her Senate office in 1993 is negotiating to appear in an interview with Chris News from Fox News.

Tara Reade told the New York Times that she has only had offers to appear on Fox News, including Sean Hannity, but none of the other network and cable news stations like CNN or MSNBC.

“They don’t offer to put me on TV – they just make stories,” Reade told The New York Times in an article published Thursday. “No anchors, nothing like it.”

Reade told columnist Ben Smith that she would like to tell her story to a TV presenter she admires, like Gayle King of CBS, but was not called.

She said in the Wednesday interview that she initially refused requests from Fox News.

“I tried to wait to put someone in the middle,” Reade told The Times. “I don’t want to be put on the spot as a progressive, I don’t want to be put on the spot as a Trump supporter.”

But she said she plans to take the Fox News offer for an interview this weekend with “someone a little bit more in the middle”.

The Times confirmed that it was in talks with Wallace.

In his column, Smith said that Reade did not have a public relations officer or a lawyer and attempted to contact journalists like Ronan Farrow on Twitter.

She said that a supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders, Katie Halper, put her on her podcast and The Intercept reported a story based on a friend and brother of Reade.

Business Insider also published an article.

the Time and the Washington Post the two shared his allegations earlier this month.

CNN and MSNBC officials declined to explain why they didn’t book Reade, the report said.

Biden did not personally respond to the claims and his campaign released a statement denying them.