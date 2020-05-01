“Council of Dads” star Sarah Wayne Callies is not a “cool mom”

Sarah Wayne Callies could play in the Council of Dads on television – but her children are not impressed.

“Do my kids think I’m a cool mom? I think the answer is – damn no,” the 42-year-old former The Walking Dead star told The Post.

“Council of Dads” is an NBC drama following a family of five who lost their father to cancer. Callies plays the widow, Robin. Before dying prematurely, dying father names three of his friends – Anthony (Clive Standen), Larry (Michael O’Neill) and Dr. Oliver Post (J. August Richards) – to act as “counsel” to meet his paternal needs of the family.

On the show, Oliver is gay and J. August Richards, 46, took the opportunity to go out himself. “I knew I could not honestly represent this gay man without letting you know that I myself am a gay man,” he said in a recent Live chat on Instagram with Callies.

“First of all, J. became one of the most important friends of my life … and I don’t know why, but we were chosen to play the best friends and we somehow opted for the method, “Callies told The Post. “I was super excited to interview J. He had come to see me long before, earlier when we were shooting the pilot, but I didn’t know he was going to do it on the [Instagram Live] … He did it with such ease and grace. “

And it’s not the only real distribution connection. Speaking to the Post in March, “Vikings” star Clive Standen, 38, said his bad-boy chef character was based on food writer and world traveler Anthony Bourdain.

Callies told the Post that since she had an adopted son in real life and her character adopted children on the series, “I think it’s something in which all of my children can really see themselves.”

“Council of Dads” returns Thursday for episode 2 at 10 p.m., after the pilot’s recall at 9 p.m. – but the program is broadcast regularly at 8 p.m. Thursdays.