Coronavirus puts a damper on global smartphone production

Global smartphone production has experienced its worst recession ever as the coronavirus pandemic has stifled global demand.

Industry firm TrendForce said it expects production to fall 16.5 percent year-on-year to 287 million phones in the June quarter and continue its decline, which fell 10 percent in March as the outbreak spread and peaked in China before expanding west to Europe and the US.

Samsung will maintain its position 1 in the global scoreboard and Apple will remain stable at the top 3, but both are expected to lose market share to their Chinese competitors, who will see demand wake up as the country begins to recover. Apple’s market share will drop to 12.6 percent this quarter from 13.5 percent last year, TrendForce said.

TrendForce lowered its annual production forecast to 1.24 billion smartphones, down 11.3 percent from 2019 to 1.35 billion.

“The effects of the pandemic are now being felt on the demand side of the smartphone market by investing in major economies globally,” TrendForce said.

On Wednesday, Samsung warned of a decline in mobile business in the second quarter, while Chinese rival Huawei said it would manufacture 48 million phones in the June quarter, up 2 million from March.