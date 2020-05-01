Coronavirus: NHL set to delay next season by two months

The NHL remains determined to finish this season when health experts deem it prudent to resume play and the league is ready to delay the start of next season by two months or more to get there, commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday. However, he again stated that no decision had been made regarding a schedule or format and that the league and the NHL Players ’Assn. will continue to consider many potential return options.

“We have great flexibility as to when we can start,” he said in an interview with the NHL network. “There is no magic for the next season which starts in October as we traditionally do. If we have to start in November or December, this is something that will be studied.

“We will try to make good, prudent and prudent judgments. It is not a race to be the first to return. When we come back, we want it to be at the right time, for the right reasons, in the right circumstances. “

Bettman interrupted the season on March 12 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Players, coaches and staff remain subject to an indefinite self-quarantine directive. Many have left the city of their team, including many European players who have returned to their home countries.

The league and NHLPA released a joint statement on Wednesday saying that if “conditions continue to change favorably”, it may be possible to enter phase 2 of a return to operation. This phase would involve players participating in small group training sessions at their team’s facilities in mid-May or late May, with specific details to be announced later.

Team training sessions and a two to three week training camp would logically follow this. Bettman called the discussions with the players’ union on how to proceed “extraordinarily collaborative”.

Bettman has previously stated that he has no problem with scheduling matches in July and August, and that could happen even if the league removes the remaining 15% from the regular season schedule when he stopped playing. The Stanley Cup playoffs never took place until the end of June.

“We miss the game,” said Bettman. “We miss our fans. We fail to watch our players play every night. We would be in the middle of the playoffs right now. We strive to try to do the right things for the good of the game, so that we can come back and connect with our big fans as soon as possible.

“But as soon as possible, it means in the right circumstances, and for that, we will take our advice from governments at all levels and from medical personnel.”