Coronavirus Cracks but Cannot Break Glassware Judson Studios

Nestled in a two-story shingle and stone structure in Highland Park, are the 123-year-old Judson Studios, believed to be the oldest family-run family stained glass studio in America.

The work of Judson’s artisans honors Frank Lloyd Wright’s historic Ennis and Hollyhock houses in Los Angeles, the glorious first Congregational Church in Los Angeles in 1932 and the beautifully restored octagonal Wilshire Boulevard temple, not to mention hundreds of other places of worship Across the country. Judson’s window for the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kan., The largest United Methodist congregation in the country, has almost enough stained glass to cover a basketball court.

Judson suffered two world wars, the Great Depression, September 11 and the Great Recession of 2008. For David Judson, the fifth generation family member who runs the operation, the survival of all this adversity in the past provides a Some encouragement for Judson Studios’ present: For the first time in its history, Judson Studios had to fire all staff – the 23 designers, manufacturers, installers, artists and painters – in order to be able to apply for unemployment following the orders of home stay related to coronaviruses.

Judson said he hoped to get his staff back to work as soon as it was safe to return to the studio and the projects could move forward again. The temporary shutdown occurred just as the studio was about to celebrate a new book, “Judson: Innovation in Stained Glass” by Judson and Steffie Nelson, which chronicles the artists, architects and artisans who created so much art over the course of more than a century.

Workers reveal the magnitude of the monumental window of the Judson Studios at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kan., Featured in the new book “Judson: Innovation in Stained Glass”. (Judson Studios)

St. Matthew’s Church in Glendale. (Judson Studios)

In 1897, William Lees Judson, an outdoor painter who had moved from Manchester, England, to Los Angeles for health reasons, started the Colonial Art Glass Co. in downtown Los Angeles. He also founded the Los Angeles College of Fine Arts, a major player in The California Arts and Crafts movement and ultimately part of the USC. The school operated in a building in Highland Park which was rebuilt in 1911 after a fire and is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

William Judson retired in 1920, the school moved to the main USC campus, and the glass company – renamed Judson Studios – took over the building in Highland Park. Most of the cases that followed were ecclesiastical, projects such as the All Saints Church in Pasadena, where Judson glass is installed next to the Tiffany windows in a centenary monument, and the St. James Episcopal Church in Koreatown, where traditional stained glass windows from 1932 were later joined by a design incorporating the image of Cesar Chavez.

When the track that was an integral part of the studio’s work became unavailable during the Second World War, business slowed considerably. But after 1945, the construction of war memorials stimulated the demand for stained glass. The popularity of neo-Gothic churches too. Judson Studios has flourished.

When hard times returned in 1971 in the form of the 6.5 magnitude Sylmar earthquake, which destroyed Glendale Presbyterian, Judson Studios recovered glass scenes so that they could be reinstalled in a new chapel.

After the Northridge earthquake in 1994, Judson Studios helped area churches pick up the pieces – sometimes reconstructing broken window designs using photographs or old drawings.

Hector Vargas, an employee of Judson Studios, repairing a sign at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles County in 2008. (Annie Wells / Los Angeles Times)

A work in progress at the Judson studios, which suspended work during the coronavirus crisis. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

David Judson in front of landscapes of molten glass in the studio of his company. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

David Judson said the company has used the same methods extensively for decades, working with outside artists to imitate the style of the Munich school of the late 19th century and plan projects using watercolor renderings. in real size created by hand.

In the early 2000s, the company began to employ its own designers and artists in the studio, creating windows on computers. It began to spread to molten glass, where several pieces are brought together in an oven without lead borders, and to faceted glass, where the pieces are held together by epoxy.

The 2008 recession led Judson to diversify the business and become less dependent on churches. Judson’s artist-in-residence Sarah Cain recently unveiled her first major public work: a Installation of stained glass 150 feet long at San Francisco International Airport. Street artist and designer David Flores also collaborated with the studio, incorporating molten and leaded glass with screen-printed enamels for a 7 by 3 foot portrait, “The Muralist”.

Artist David Flores collaborated with Judson on “The Muralist”, part of which is seen here, on the way to becoming a 7-foot-tall piece. (Judson Studios)

The stained glass manufacturer Judson Studios has grown far beyond ecclesiastical projects. Pictured here: a detail of a panel of sliced ​​agates for Christina Aguilera’s Beverly Hills residence. (Judson Studios)

Collaboration of Judson Studios with James Jean, photographed in the Tokyo gallery of Takashi Murakami. The combination of stained glass and molten glass is presented in the new book on Judson. (Judson Studios)

But as the new book documents, Judson Studios has not given up its work in religious spaces. The Resurrection Church project required 160 panels that lasted three years at a cost of $ 3.4 million – a project so large that Judson built a second studio in South Pasadena to complete the work.

Judson’s monumental projects include restoring the windows of the Air Force Academy cadet chapel in Colorado Springs, Colorado, a deconstructed Gothic cathedral with booming spiers reminiscent of a fleet of fighter jets ready to take off .

The chapel is 120 feet high with windows that span this entire height. Completed in 1963 by Horace Judson, David’s grandfather, the glass is removed and the chapel dismantled – a reconstruction project to repair water leaks.

Judson windows integrate 24,384 pieces of faceted glass in a rainbow of colors. The $ 158 million project will take three to four years.

One of Judson Studios’ current projects is the Air Force Academy cadet chapel in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where more than 24,000 pieces of glass make up designs at the height of the 120-foot-tall structure. (U.S. Air Force Academy)

Another view of the Air Force Academy cadet chapel. (U.S. Air Force Academy)

Saul Shaw has worked at Judson Studios for 10 years, first as a lead cutter. He marked the glass with a tungsten tool, then finished breaking the fragments with his hands. Now he’s the director of operations, fully aware of all the people around the world waiting for Judson to restart his operations.

“Construction is classified as essential, but window manufacturing is not,” said Shaw, who apprenticed in Britain before moving to the United States. “Back in England, all the churches are already built, so all the work is in restoration. Here, every day is different. We are not cookie cutters at all. “

When asked what he missed the most, Shaw responded almost instantly.

“I miss being busy,” he said. “I’m going to work and the day ends before you know it.” He and his colleagues are proud of their work. Now they are just waiting to start again, although he quickly recognizes that at least they have customers ready to wait for them.

“We are one of the privileged trades,” he said. “In the long run, everything will be fine.”