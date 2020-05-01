Controversial player in trouble for a pinch slip

Dance parties, landslides, cruelty to animals and feuds with Vloggers are just some of the things you can see from the variety of shows broadcast by Colombian electronic sports star Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon .

Mogollon, who is called “Alinity Divine” and lives in Canada, is again in hot water for a moment by Janet Jackson possibly staged during a livestream on April 24. The player tried to stuff a pillow on her top during a “Just Dance” session when she exposed her left nipple, a violation of Twitch’s nudity policy.

The popularity of eSports has increased dramatically in recent years, and even more so with much of the world locked out in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which Alinity blamed for its lascivious return after a two-month Twitch outage.

“I stopped for about two months, but this corona s – t annoyed me so much. I just wanted a fun evening of dancing and memes, ”said Alinity. “Do not give more flame to the flame or as you said, but I still have one thing to say: you knew I was Latina [yet] you expected me to have nice pink pinches – what is f – k?

“If I had done it on purpose, I would have done them so much better. This flash and this angle did not do them justice … not at all. Arm f – king suck. Rule bitches. I love my body too much to let people’s opinions influence how I feel about it. “

The Amazon-owned platform sanctioned Alinity for just 24 hours, which many users found to be insufficient. The celebrity of the game responded by imposing a three-day ban to atone for.

“I get a YES suspension! Our hard work has finally paid off.” wrote on April 25 on Twitter. “I’m actually trying to extend it to 3 days.”

This wardrobe malfunction is just the latest development in a series of controversies for Alinity. The 32 year old player has a long-standing feud with celebrity Vlogging PewDiePie and angered animal rights groups such as PETA for the treatment of its three cats – Maya, Milo and Nova – and two dogs – Luna and Loki.

On July 18, one of the cats stopped the live broadcast of Apex Legends.

“Milo!” she shouted before tossing the feline to infinity on his shoulder without looking and resuming his game.

“I didn’t think you’d notice it, honestly,” she says said after the incident. “I thought I was fast enough for no one to notice – the cat flying around the screen – but I guess everyone did.

“It’s probably already on Reddit or something like that and they probably already call PETA and say,” send them home, the cat is dead, she killed the cat, live Alinity kills the cat. “Seriously.”

In another incident, Alinity took a giant sip of vodka that another cat, Maya, licked her mouth.

“Kiss with vodka” she laughed in the video. “You see, it’s vodka!”

PETA accused the streamer of cruelty for “Using the platform for animal abuse” and asked for its withdrawal. The Saskatoon Society for the Prevention of Cruelty also investigated his actions, but found that they were “not of a malicious nature.”

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I welcome it with open arms: success and failure, love and hate, beauty and ugliness”, Alinity wrote to his flock of 316,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday. “I will do my best to learn from my mistakes and tackle everything that follows. I have not finished yet.”