Broncos star Von Miller tests negative for coronavirus

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tweeted Thursday night that he had tested negative for the coronavirus two weeks after announcing he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I got my results. I’m “negative” for Covid-19, “Miller tweeted.

Miller released his diagnosis on April 16, saying he wanted to show that the virus could affect anyone, even a young, world-class athlete in great shape.

Miller, who suffers from asthma, has been under the care of the Broncos team doctors and has been quarantined at his home in Denver for the past two weeks.

Thanks to a live Instagram broadcast during the NFL draft last weekend, Miller offered an entertaining analysis of the draft via an N95 mask from his home.

Miller is the second active NFL player to recognize that he was tested positive during the coronavirus pandemic that sickened more than 3 million people worldwide and killed more than 230,000 people worldwide, including approximately 63,000 deaths. confirmed in the United States.

The Super Bowl 50 MVP is the most prominent American athlete to announce that he has contracted COVID-19. In March, NBA star Kevin Durant was among several members of the Brooklyn Nets for a positive test.

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen said last month that he had tested positive for COVID-19 several weeks earlier. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton revealed in March that he had also tested positive for the virus.

Before the draft, Broncos general manager John Elway said, “I am proud that Von is coming and helping everyone with the severity of the COVID-19 virus. This shows that it can affect anyone. I’m glad Von is doing well, which is good, but I also hope it got more attention. “