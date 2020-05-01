A’Shawn Robinson Makes Rams Defensive Interior Deeply Scary

The Rams signed defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson to help fill a void. Instead, they ended up with a surplus.

In March, when veteran Michael Brockers appeared to be on the verge of joining the Baltimore Ravens, the Rams chased Robinson for the replacement. They agreed to get along with the fifth year pro and considered it starting with star tackler Aaron Donald.

But when the Brockers deal with the Ravens failed, the Rams re-signed the eight-year veteran.

Now the 6 foot 4 inch 330 pound Robinson is looking forward to playing with Donald, Brockers and young interior linemen such as Sebastian Joseph-Day and Greg Gaines.

“We can all just bring our own flavors to the game,” Robinson said Thursday in a videoconference with reporters.

Robinson, 25, grew up in Texas, played college in Alabama, and spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. But he is no stranger to Southern California.

For the past two seasons, he has worked at a training center in Thousand Oaks, where he got to know Donald and safety John Johnson.

This week, in virtual meetings that are part of the Rams’ off-season program, he met the rest of his new teammates via a computer screen.

“It was cool to get to know everyone,” said Robinson of Arizona.

First-year coordinator Brandon Staley is overseeing a redone defense that will include many new starters. After the 2019 season, the Rams cut or watched several key players from last season’s unit leave as free agents, including linebackers Cory Littleton and Clay Matthews, defender Dante Fowler and the half back Nickell Robey-Coleman corner.

And Brockers, 29, also appeared to have disappeared after agreeing to a three-year, $ 30 million contract with the Ravens.

“We had identified guys in case you lose Brockers, okay, who are the guys that seem to you to have the body type, the versatility to play on the front with a little bit of power, a little bit of athleticism, the ability to be able to work the edges on people? “Coach Sean McVay said.

The Rams have signed a $ 17 million two-year contract with Robinson, with $ 9.5 million guaranteed, according to overthecap.com.

Sixteen days later, the Ravens withdrew from their deal with Brockers due to concerns about an ankle injury he sustained in the season finale. The Rams welcomed him again with a three-year contract with $ 14 million in guarantees.

“You couldn’t have felt better about the inner depth of our defensive line,” said McVay.

Robinson is eager to return to the playoffs. In 2015, he helped Alabama win a national title. The Lions picked Robinson in the second round of the 2016 draft, and the Lions made the playoffs his rookie season. But not since.

“I want this experience to come back,” he said, “so whatever I do to get it, I’m going to do it.”

Robinson is not the only former Alabama player on the list. The Rams selected outside linebacker Terrell Lewis in the third round.

Robinson said he had spoken to Lewis several times in the past few years and connected with him again by phone after writing to Lewis. Recruits cannot begin the interseason program before May 11.

Until then, Robinson will continue to get to know his new teammates and coaches.

Robinson played for Nick Saban in Alabama. Robinson was asked about the differences between Saban and McVay.

“Coach Saban always has this excitement and this joy in things, always has this joke factor,” said Robinson. “Coach McVay, he made her smile a little more.”