Apple makes it easier to bypass FaceID while wearing face masks

Apple, for its part, is doing to slow the spread of the coronavirus by releasing a software update that will make it easier for smartphone users to sign in without wearing face masks.

As governments around the world require people to wear protective gear in public, the new operating system will enhance the experience of unlocking an iPhone with Face ID when wearing a face mask, as shown in the Twitter video.

Scraps, Posted yesterday by Apple software developers, show that iPhones with iOS 13.5 Beta are automatically prompted to enter a password manually if you use Face ID when using a face.

In this way, users do not have to potentially expose themselves to the disease by removing their face mask to log on. It also eliminates the hassle of having to physically locate an access code entry option.

Apple hopes the improvement will reduce the spread of COVID-19 among those who log on to their phones several times a day.

Apple’s iOS 13.5 software is expected to be available in the coming weeks, although it’s unclear if the face mask detection feature will be in the final version of the update. reported by TechCrunch.

A recent Australian study found that the average smartphone is full of hundreds of bacterial strains.

“People need to understand that cell phones are Trojan horses in terms of the presence of microbes,” said Dr. Lotti Tajouri of Bond University in Brisbane. The molecular expert added that even if you wash your hands hundreds of times, “if you then touch a contaminated phone, you will contaminate yourself again.”