Amazon’s quarterly sales reach $ 75 billion

Amazon posted sales of $ 75.4 billion in the first three months of the year, a record for the e-commerce giant, as many consumers intensified their online purchases during blockages powered by coronaviruses.

Sales in North America increased 29%, while AWS – the company’s cloud computing segment – increased 33%, the company said in a result. Release. At the same time, the cost of doing business jumped 34% as it hired thousands of thousands of new workers and raised wages. Amazon posted operating profit of $ 3.9 billion for the quarter, down nearly 10% from the same period last year.

“The current crisis demonstrates the adaptability and sustainability of Amazon operations like never before, but it is also the most difficult period we have ever known,” said Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a statement. .

Bezos said the company would spend at least $ 4 billion on costs related to the COVID-19 outbreak over the next three months, describing an increase in personal protective equipment and bonuses for workers, cleaning more intense warehouses and investments to develop an internal coronavirus testing capabilities.

Amazon and Instacart employees leave work due to coronavirus security concerns

Some Amazon workers say these measures are not enough. Workers at Amazon and Whole Foods called for a strike friday, asking for better paid time off, more protective equipment and reinstatement of workers fired after speaking.

Amazon’s financial success contrasts sharply with the many brick and mortar stores that have been forced to close their doors during the pandemic.