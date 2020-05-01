Amazon announces it will invest $ 4 billion in second quarter profits on coronavirus spending

Amazon shares fell in extended trading on Thursday after announcing they would spend $ 4 billion on spending related to coronaviruses.

In its first earnings report since the start of the coronavirus crisis – sending demand for its services soaring – Amazon said revenues had jumped to $ 75.5 billion, up 26% from the previous year and beating Wall Street expectations for revenues of $ 73.74 billion.

However, net income of $ 2.5 billion, or $ 5.01 per share, fell 30% from the same quarter a year earlier. And the biggest hit was $ 4 billion in operating expenses, which CEO Jeff Bezos wrote in a note to investors that they “may want to take a seat” to digest the figure.

“These are not normal circumstances,” said Bezos. “We expect to spend all of that $ 4 billion, and perhaps a little more, on COVID-related expenses to get products to customers and keep employees safe.” This includes investments in personal protective equipment, improved cleaning of our facilities, less efficient processes that allow for more effective social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams and hundreds of millions to develop our own testing capabilities COVID-19. “

The behemoth of e-commerce, which has seen its stock increase by more than 30% since the coronavirus reached the United States in January, fell by more than 5% after the publication of its results report.