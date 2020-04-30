With Disneyland closed, fans take walks in home theme parks

Some theme park fans simply cannot live without their favorite attractions.

This is evident in the multitude of online videos released in recent weeks showing how everyday people have recreated their favorite rides since stay-at-home orders forced the closure of all major American theme parks.

Some of the makeshift walks are pretty schlocky. But others, relying on handy pets, pool noodles, boogie boards, and the like, do a very good job of replicating the experience created by theme parks using the animatronics, computer generated images, motion simulation technologies and several million dollars.

Theme park fans Taylor Bybee, 22, and friend Alec Reynolds, 22, recreated the Harry Potter attraction and the banned journey of Universal Studios over a three-day period, relying on members family to serve as actors and everyday clothes for costumes.

They persuaded a hyperactive Pomeranian named Zoey to play a fleeing dragon by attaching wings to the dog while Bybee, dressed as a Potter, ran around a yard with dog treats in his hand to encourage the dog to run.

“Ironically, I think the shooting of the dog took less time than the shooting of my family members,” said Bybee. “They kept spoiling their lines and actions, and my dog ​​nailed it the first time.”

The creativity of these home attractions has even won praise from the best theme park designers.

“We have always been inspired by the incredible passion of our Disney park fans,” said Bob Weis, president of Walt Disney Imagineering, the arm of Walt Disney Co., which dreams of its attractions. “Seeing their creativity and shared love for the experiences we create has really lifted our spirits.”

Of a similar spirit is Joe Casey, vice president of Universal Creative, where the rides are designed for Universal Parks & Resorts.

“Our customers continue to inspire us with their creativity to bring such imaginative versions of our rides to life,” he said. “We are looking forward to reopening and sharing our adventurous and immersive walks again with our customers.”

Bearing in mind that breaking an arm during a simulated roller coaster ride could mean a more frightening ride – to the emergency room – these homemade rides offer at least some viewing pleasure by proxy. Here are some of our favorites:

Pirates of the Caribbean

We loved using a staircase for the drop in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and the sofas in the lounge as British ships and pirates at war. Also the shaggy puppy with little interest in manic procedures.

For those of you who don’t remember the original, here is:

The haunted mansion

This recreation of the iconic attraction Haunted Mansion made great use of black light and even worked on the scene of the trembling gravedigger and his dog.

The original attraction of Haunted Mansion looks like this:

Soarin »

Soarin ’, an attraction that uses a flight simulator to give riders the feeling of hovering over a picturesque landscape, has been recreated with an inventive use of cotton balls, Lego bricks, household sponges and sparklers.

Several versions of the Soarin attraction have been presented in Disney parks. Here’s Soarin ’Over California:

Jungle cruise

Recreating Disney’s famous Jungle Cruise would not be the same without the series of cornball jokes delivered by the captain of the humorous tour. This cruise remake takes place on a paddleboard and does not bother the moaners. Jon Lynch, a Disney employee from Orlando, Florida, said he had created the ride with his wife for a weekend. “We only used the things we had around the house,” he said.

The real Disneyland jungle cruise tour has changed over the years. Here is a recent version:

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout

In Disneyland’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout, an anthropomorphic raccoon named Rocket helps get the other guards out of a zoo-like prison. In this remake, a cute pug plays the role of the human raccoon.

The original Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout is a drop tower attraction that opened in 2017 at Disney California Adventure Park.

Harry Potter and the forbidden journey

Not all recreated rides are Disney attractions. Bybee and Reynolds have put together their version of Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, located in several Universal Studios parks with closed shutters. The house version features a fierce Pomeranian playing the role of a fleeing dragon and a tennis ball as a snitch.

The original Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride is not based on tennis balls and homemade costumes.