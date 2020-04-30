Will esports replace real games in a post-coronavirus world?

Warning that “things will never be the same again”, the head of the Olympic movement suggested that when the coronavirus pandemic finally disappears, it could leave behind a world with fewer major sporting events.

And maybe more esports.

In a large-scale letter released on Wednesday, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said the fallout from COVID-19 has revealed a current system under financial pressure from so many competitions.

“At the moment, nobody knows what the realities of the post-coronavirus world will look like,” he wrote. “What is clear, however, is that probably none of us will be able to support every initiative or event we plan before the crisis begins.”

Bach added: “We will also have to think about what social distancing can mean for our relationships with electronic sports.”

As of Wednesday, there were more than 3 million confirmed cases and 218,000 COVID-19-related deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic has forced IOC and Tokyo organizers to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics for a year. A medical official in Japan said on Tuesday that it would be “difficult” to hold the massive competition at any time without the development of a reliable vaccine.

A senior IOC official challenged the idea on Wednesday.

“The advice we receive from [World Health Organization] says we have to keep planning this date, “said John Coates to the Australian Associated Press. “And that’s what we do, and it doesn’t depend on a vaccine.”

With regard to esports, the IOC had previously had discussions with game manufacturers while maintaining what it calls a “red line” between real sports and video games.

The coronavirus pandemic could blur this line, Bach urging sports federations to be open.

“We encourage all of our stakeholders to” think about how to govern the electronic and virtual forms of their sport and explore the opportunities with game publishers, “he said, citing a recent IOC statement.

“This new situation will need all our solidarity, creativity, determination and flexibility,” wrote Bach. “We will all have to make sacrifices and compromises.”