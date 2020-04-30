Why Jim O’Heir was “nervous” about the Parks and Recreation meeting

Jim O’Heir, who played clueless and cheerful Jerry Gergich in “Parks and Recreation”, says he returned in the character for Thursday night’s episode – which brought together the cast for the first time since that the beloved NBC sitcom ended its seven-season run in 2015.

“Absolutely, but I was nervous about it,” says O’Heir. “The way it happened was, [the cast] has a text string called “Parks Family Text” in which we are all face to face all the time, which is very nice. Then we received an email from [series co-creator] Mike Schur who said he got a call from NBC and wanted to know if we would do something.

“We were all on board in about an hour, and then I thought, ‘Oh my god, I have to do Jerry. It’s not just a read table, ”he says. “But [reviving Jerry] was a comfortable little shoe, and here’s why: the writers know the characters so well and they wrote for all of us, which made it easier. “

“Parks and Recreation” with Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a sunny bureaucrat working in the parks department of (fictional) Pawnee, Ind. , Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Retta and Rob Lowe – all back for a 8:30 p.m. episode to raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund by helping food banks across the country. (The actors give their wages.)

In the episode, Leslie is determined to stay connected to her friends during social distancing. It is also the first time that a scripted television show has addressed the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is happening these days, and [Jerry] is still mayor of Pawnee, and Leslie is responsible for parks across the country and, because she is Leslie, she is obsessed with all of us and needs to hear us, “said O’Heir. “Jerry doesn’t know what’s going on and Leslie helps him with all the silly things.

“I literally had tears in my eyes after reading the script, and the fans will go crazy,” he said. “Every character has this trait that fans love.”

O’Heir filmed part of the episode from his home in L.A., with some technical and creative help from Schur and executive producer of “Parks and Recreation” Morgan Sackett.

“We got the script and then set up a read table, so we zoomed in on that. Everyone answered that call, ”he says. “Then, about 12 hours later, we had rewrites, which you do after reading a table, and then they said,” OK, here’s the problem: you have to do it yourself. You will be lighting director, cameraman, makeup artist, hairdresser, etc. “

“A wall of my house is made of glass overlooking the backyard. It wouldn’t be Jerry’s house, “says O’Heir. “So I had to create Jerry’s room, and it had to be at night, even if I was shooting my scenes at 9:30 am. I put dog beds in front of my window to keep out the light… and they put cameras in a large plastic box containing a tripod, a light and instructions. Fortunately, 90% of it was assembled because I am so pathetic technically. “

O’Heir filmed his scenes on Zoom with Schur and Sackett the leader and Schur playing the other characters in the series – so that O’Heir, as Jerry, can react accordingly. “Mike read the other lines; he knows all the characters and all their cadences and he knows how I will probably say a line, ”he says. “When I finished, it took about two hours, and there was a car waiting outside to take the tape for editing. They had it all down. “

O’Heir says the episode of the meeting was a huge surprise, as there were no plans to bring back “Parks and Recreation” anytime soon.

“We have always been asked, ‘When are you coming back? “And, to be honest, we weren’t,” he says. “There were several reasons. It was too early, because we had only stopped broadcasting for five years. Mike always said it would take two things: that everyone wanted to do it and that he needed to have a story to tell.

“Well, wow – now there’s a helluva story to tell.”