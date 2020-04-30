When the coronavirus meets cancer. I found a silver lining

As my last name suggests, I am not optimistic by nature. We have a fridge magnet that reads: “An Irishman has a permanent feeling of tragedy that sustains him during temporary periods of joy.” (Or at least we did; someone probably stole it already.)

So you can imagine my surprise when I was recently offered a small silver lining on a subject that I previously considered to be incompatible with the silver line: my husband’s cancer.

It’s prostate cancer, so not the end of the world, or even our world – caught early, very treatable, low mortality, etc., but still, you know, cancer. Cancer diagnosed three days after stopping the coronavirus in California, which meant he had to decide between surgery and radiation therapy fairly quickly before hospitals were invaded by the then-expected attack of COVID-19 cases. It also meant making that decision after a variety of discussions conducted almost exclusively over the phone. Quietly because we didn’t want our daughters, now at home full time, to be informed of the diagnosis until there was an action plan.

Richard is a steadfast person, and the diagnosis of treatable cancer in the midst of a pandemic in which people like him (he is over 65) dies above the average rate has the advantage of keeping things the right size. None of us had the virus, he is retired, we have health insurance, I still have a job. But still, you know, stressful.

Ultimately, he chose radiotherapy for a variety of reasons, none of which had anything to do with the coronavirus. But before this treatment can begin, the tumors must be stopped in their growth then reduced by suppression of testosterone via the injection of estrogens.

It is a little strange to think of your husband being shot at estrogen, and the lame jokes were duly made. (“Maybe you will start cooking a little more,” I suggested strongly.) But given the stop, I was a little worried. With my son who takes refuge in his university town, the ratio of women to men in our house is 3 to 1. A girl is 13 years old, the other 20 and I am … well, I am taking hormone therapy for the effects appalling menopause, so you do the math.

It’s not a big house, and it’s a lot of estrogen already.

I read with interest the stories my Times colleague Melissa Healy wrote about the possibility that estrogens may contribute to the lower COVID-19 death rate in women and how men may be more vulnerable to the virus. because of their testicles. Now, according to the other Times, there are two new clinical tests in which male patients are treated with estrogen in one case and progesterone in the other to see if either can improve resistance to COVID-19. (This update was sent to me by a friend with the note “Richard is in fashion.”)

For the first time in months, I felt a little less stressed. This may be a wrong assumption, but at least it is not the President who tells us to bathe our lungs in bleach. At least real doctors are involved. Cancer is still an underlying condition, with all that it entails, but maybe my husband was actually receiving treatment that could help him on two levels. Certainly, I looked at my estrogen patch and my progesterone pills with new respect.

Maybe we weren’t a home where pandemic rage or tears could break out at any time, where the main goal is just to spend the day talking. Maybe we were an estrogen-protected superpower, she got it.

Gone are the feelings of family inadequacy and the desire for isolation that had been increasingly triggered by the slightest glimpse of social media and its creeping coronabraging. So incredible that your husband produces perfect sourdough breads every morning while you experiment with harissa dough and your children learn five new languages ​​and how to make crème brûlée.

I am super happy to learn that while I have been looking at this damn computer, just like I have been for the past three decades, you have cleaned all the closets in your house and painted all the bedrooms and mulched your roses just in time for the rain, now you have huge, perfect bouquets blooming against your just finished New England Blue accent walls.

And yes, I to have put a few pounds in stress while eating Thins Wheat and all the extra Easter candy I usually have when taking them to the office – while you are taking Zumba classes online, you are training 35 perfect pumps and crafts of the perfect masks in vintage Japanese silk that you sort of just dragged.

It’s good, it really is. Go ahead and show me these photos “from my window” of your terrace / pool furnished with hotel quality outdoor furniture, your Tuscan hill, your sunset over the empty ocean.

I stop this almost every day, planting a few tomatoes, trying not to panic. I write as much as I can, feeling in turn grateful and guilty because as a columnist, I am not on the front line like so many of my colleagues. I try to make some vegetables available during meal times and to comfort my children when their Zoom meetings do not connect or their teachers have asked another video project. I have given up on pretending to follow TV or Quibi or all those movies suddenly available online – we are re-watching the Harry Potter movies and trying not to notice how the Trump administration looks like the Ministry of Magic before it fell .

And yes, I bought myself and learned to put on a sewing machine to make my own masks – then I deflated and bought a pile made by House of Woo while this sewing machine was sitting on my table. dining room, making fun of me.

But now, for at least a few moments, I can laugh back. Our garden chairs are second-hand, our pillows mismatched, our dinners rarely photogenic and even if we should probably start to do yoga or learn to make salsa, in all probability, we will not.

But by God, we have estrogen. Estrogen running hot and cold. And for once in my life, this may be enough.