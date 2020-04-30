What coronavirus medication should I take?

There is a wide range of symptoms COVID-19, including fever, loss of smell and taste, headache and sore throat. Unfortunately, there is not yet an antiviral medication to treat it or a vaccine to prevent infection with this new coronavirus.

It is difficult to develop treatments for viral diseases because a treatment must be able to target a specific part of the life cycle of the virus that allows it to reproduce, according to Harvard School of Medicine.

As scientists work to develop treatments and a vaccine, what can you do if you are sick?

First, keep in mind that about 80% of people with the disease will experience mild symptoms.

If you have been diagnosed, do what your doctor says. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend isolating, monitoring and treating symptoms and preventing the spread of the virus.

To treat the symptoms, doctors recommend approaching it as if you have the flu. Take over-the-counter medications to relieve fever and pain, but keep track of what you take and when. Stay hydrated and rest.

If you have not been diagnosed but are feeling sick, it is always a good idea to practice social distancing and try to quarantine yourself in a separate part of your home.

If any of your symptoms worsen or you feel you are unable to breathe, it is time to contact your healthcare practitioner.

For prevention, health experts do not recommend any specific medication. You just need to wash your hands, avoid touching your face, wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, and being careful of the objects you touch outside. Never inject or swallow disinfectants under any circumstances.