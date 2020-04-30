Trump sweeps polls showing Biden leading presidential race

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday that he does not believe opinion polls that his likely Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden will lead the 2020 White House race.

In an interview at the Oval Office, the Republican President said he did not expect the election to be a referendum on his management of the coronavirus pandemic and added that he was surprised that the former vice president is doing well.

“I don’t believe in the polls,” said Trump. “I think the people of this country are intelligent. And I don’t think they’ll put an incompetent man. “

Trump has criticized Biden’s record for decades as a US senator and vice president of President Barack Obama.

“And I don’t mean incompetent because of a condition he has now. I mean he’s been incompetent for 30 years. Everything he did was bad. His foreign policy was a disaster.” said Trump.

Surveys conducted this week by Reuters / Ipsos about a confrontation in the general election showed that 44% of registered voters said they would support Biden in the November 3 elections, while 40% said they would support Trump.

More critical for Trump, a recent Reuters / Ipsos poll of the top three states in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania had Biden with a 45% to 39% advantage over the president. Trump’s victories in these states in the 2016 elections helped propel him to the White House.

Trump closely interrogated his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and other political advisers after showing him poll numbers showing that he lost the race for re-election to Biden, a source close to him. folder.

The president was told he was behind Biden in many key battlefield states and would have lost the Electoral College if the election had been held in April.

Trump, in a tweet early Thursday, said he supports Parscale.

Trump told Reuters that he did not see the election as a test of how he coped with the pandemic.

“No I don’t think so. I think it’s a referendum on a lot of things,” said Trump. “I think it will be a referendum on all the things we have done and it will certainly be part of it, but we we did a great job. “

Biden criticized Trump’s management of the coronavirus epidemic.

When asked if he would debate Biden in the fall, Trump replied, “Sure.”

The president sought to stir up discord in the Democratic Party’s ranks over Senator Bernie Sanders, who abandoned the Democratic presidential race and approved Biden earlier this month.

The president suggested that if his progressive senator colleague Elizabeth Warren had abandoned the Democratic contest earlier, Sanders would have prevailed over Biden.

“He should never have won primary, never in a million years, because those votes were withdrawn. They were taken from Bernie Sanders. And I think I’m going to attract a lot of Bernie Sanders voters, “said Trump.

Trump sought to demonstrate to Sanders supporters that their preferred candidate was treated unfairly, drawing on resentment that has persisted since 2016 when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton defeated Sanders for the nomination before losing to Trump during general elections.