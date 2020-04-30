Trump eagerly awaits reopening of Yankee Stadium after coronavirus

President Trump said on Wednesday that he looks forward to the reopening of Yankee Stadium when the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

“I saw baseball do something very unusual. I don’t know if I agree – I’d love to see the Yankees play at Yankee Stadium with obviously smaller crowds, then the crowds would start to build up as things get a little better, “said Trump. to journalists at the White House.

The fate of the baseball season remains uncertain due to the virus that has hit New York the hardest. Starting this week, the games should at best start in July.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio said recently that large rallies may not be allowed until August and Yankees supporters may not return to the stadium soon.

“I think it’s going to take time,” the Boston Red Sox fan told CNN. “I think that is one of the things later in the trajectory.”

Trump has told the White House that he hopes other professional sports teams will also resume matches.

“I hope to see football, baseball and basketball,” said Trump. “Now for basketball, you’re going to have to have some time. I don’t know what they’re going to do. Maybe they can play somehow towards the final. “

Trump was speaking to business leaders about plans to reopen the economy after COVID-19 sickened at least 1 million Americans and killed around 60,000 people.

“We all look at New York, and we see New York and New Jersey, and some of these very high density places where they do great work, it’s just, you know, it’s not easy” said Trump. “But you have areas that are really at a very low point and that are really heading, I would say heading south quickly. And that’s what we want. “