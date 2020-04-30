Trolls spread conspiracy theories that a US Army reservist is “the COVID-19 zero patient.” China is amplifying this disinformation.

A troll brigade spreads conspiracy theories about a US Army reservist, falsely claiming that she is a “zero COVID-19 patient” and responsible for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maatje Benassi is a civil security officer posted to Fort Belvoir in Virginia. Since March, she and her husband Matt, also a government employee at the military base, have been targeted in YouTube videos and social media posts that falsely claim that she contracted COVID-19 in October when she participated in the World Military Games, which took place in Wuhan, China. Neither Benassi nor her husband has tested positive or experienced symptoms of COVID-19.

Hundreds of competitors take part in the World Military Games, a multisport competition like the Olympic Games which take place in a different city every four years. The reason Benassi was chosen is unknown, but the harassment changed his life. She told CNN that trolling is incessant; Conspiracy theorists shared his home address and flooded his social media accounts with threats and threatening messages. “It’s like waking up from a bad dream that turns day after day into a nightmare,” she said.

Many videos targeting Benassi and her husband have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube after the plot was amplified by the Chinese diplomats and state-run media. In February, the Global Times, a site run by the People’s Daily of the Chinese Communist Party, alleged that the coronavirus had been imported into China from an American military base during the World Games. A few weeks later, Lijian Zhou, Chinese diplomat, reinforced conspiracy theory in a tweet that speculated, “It could have been the US military that brought the epidemic to Wuhan.”

Using state-owned media to amplify online conspiracies is part of a broader strategy to divert and reframe the story of coronaviruses far from China, said Priscilla Moriuchi, senior researcher at Recorded Future, a cybersecurity firm. specialized in the assessment of digital threats. Moriuchi told CBS News that the coronavirus pandemic has provided China with an opportunity to present a binary comparison between the response of the Chinese government and that of the West.

Chinese social media publishes articles on the COVID-19 epidemic on Western technology platforms. Future registered



“China has taken advantage of its operations on social media to confuse the speed and success of its response to the COVID-19 crisis, exaggerate its international aid efforts, remove the blame for the pandemic from the Chinese government and change the narrative of China as the source of the pandemic in China as a world leader in its response, “said Moriuchi.

The strategic objective of the Chinese leadership, said Moriuchi, is to counter a negative story about the country by using social media to uplift pro-Chinese stories, attack enemies and generate confusion by sharing conspiracy theories – including victims of scapegoats like Benassi.

From the end of January, data collected on Western social media platforms by Recorded Future shows a spectacular increase in publications linked to COVID-19 by Chinese accounts. In early January, Chinese accounts posted less than 100 times a day. As of February 10, the number of positions had reached over 3,500 per day. Between January and March, the Chinese accounts created more than 32,000 jobs, nearly half of which mentioned “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” and portrayed China in a positive light.

An example of a COVID-19 position by an “influence account” managed by the Chinese state. Future registered



An example of a COVID-19 position by an “influence account” managed by the Chinese state. Future registered



An example of a COVID-19 position by an “influence account” managed by the Chinese state. Future registered



Chinese social media publishes articles on the COVID-19 epidemic on Western technology platforms. Future registered



Chinese social media publishes articles on the COVID-19 epidemic on Western technology platforms. Future registered



Recorded Future data shows that for most of January, Chinese social media accounts shared positive stories that the country had controlled the spread of the virus and that China was working transparently with international health agencies. like the WHO.

In mid-March, Chinese state-run social media tactics became more aggressive.

“China has embarked on a two-pronged strategy,” said Moriuchi. “The first is to allow state media to run a much more negative campaign around the COVID-19 crisis than it has waged before. The second allows a group of experienced diplomats to wage a combative campaign, truthful and misleading on Western social media must spread the blame for China’s crisis. “

China does not need to control the plot, said Moriuchi, “They just need a plot to exist.”

Meanwhile, for victims like Maatje Benassi whose lives have been turned upside down by conspiracy theorists and a state-sponsored propaganda machine, there seems to be no end in sight.