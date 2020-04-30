This day in sport: Willie Mays of the Giants breaks the slip with four circuits

Willie Mays, the Say Hey Kid, came out of a two-game 0-7 skid when he hit four home runs on that date in 1961 in the San Francisco Giants Braves 14-4 rout at Milwaukee’s County Stadium.

Mays drove in eight points after connecting twice with Braves starter Lew Burdette and once with relievers Seth Morehead and Don McMahon.

At the time, he was the seventh player in the modern era and the ninth overall to score four round-trippers in a game. He finished his Hall of Fame career with 660, and is currently # 5 on the all-time home run list.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1971 – The Milwaukee Bucks are the second team to complete a four-game sweep of the NBA Finals by defeating the Bullets 118-106 in Baltimore. Oscar Robertson scores 30 points and Kareem Abdul-Abdul-Jabbar adds 27 for Milwaukee. The great veteran Wes Unseld recovers 23 rebounds for Baltimore.

1975 – Larry O’Brien is hired as the third commissioner of the NBA, after J. Walter Kennedy (1963-1975) and Maurice Podoloff (1946-1963). O’Brien, former political advisor to Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson, held the post until 1984.

1976 – Muhammad Ali wins unanimous 15-round decision over Jimmy Young at Capital Center in Landover, Md. Young, 27, gives Ali a tougher fight than most would expect when he becomes the aggressor at the end of the rounds , but Ali rejects him to keep his heavyweight title.

1992 – The Detroit Red Wings and the Vancouver Canucks are the ninth and tenth teams in NHL history to bounce back from a 3-1 deficit to win the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Red Wings defeated the Minnesota North Stars 5-2 in the Norris division, and the Canucks eliminated the Winnipeg Jets 5-0 in the Smythe.

1993 – At 19, Monica Seles, the best tennis player in the world, is stabbed during a switch in her match against Magdalena Maleeva of Bulgaria in Hamburg, Germany. Guenter Parche, 38, a self-proclaimed Steffi Graf fan, reaches a railing on the courtyard side and sticks a knife into Seles which makes a deep slit between his shoulder blades. The trauma of the incident forced Seles to miss the rest of the 1993 season.

2005 – James Toney surpasses John Ruiz to win the WBA heavyweight title in New York. Toney, a former three -weight champion, wins his third heavyweight fight to become the third middleweight champion to win the boxing crown.

2009 – Derrick Rose scores 28 points and blocks potential winner Rajon Rondo as the Chicago Bulls strive for a 128-127 triple overtime win over the Boston Celtics to force a seventh game in the first round of the playoffs. Eastern Conference. Ray Allen scores a career high of 51 points for the Celtics, while tying the NBA playoff record with nine three-point shots.

2010 – Tiger Woods tied the worst nine-hole score in his career when he shot a 43 on the return nine to finish seven by more than 79 and miss the cup at the Quail Hollow Championship. Woods finished nine on par 153, the highest total of 36 holes in his career. This is the sixth time he has missed a cut.

2014 – Anze Kopitar scores the decisive goal at the end of the second period and Jonathan Quick has 39 saves when the Kings make a historic comeback after three games by defeating the San Jose Sharks 5-1 in game seven of their first round series of the Stanley Cup. The Kings are the fourth NHL team to win a seven-game streak after losing the first three games.

