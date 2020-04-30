These memes created by AI are as hilarious as you expected

Ah, meemit. The Internet’s favorite mode of communication is the fast-growing, fast-moving combination of images and closed text, and if you take a week off online, you’ve forgotten the generation of new mimes. There are good memes and bad memes. The ladies are distributed, mailed and distributed throughout social media. You never see the bad, because well, they are not shared.

Now a new class of memes is emerging, and they have not been created by human hand. They are AI meme and ImgFlip – an online tool for making memes, charts and other visual quirks – has released them for us at the best possible time.

The idea is pretty simple. You use popular meme formats like “Distracted Boyfriend” or “Two Buttons,” and let AI come up with text annotations and captions. Because there is so much meme on the Internet, training such an algorithm is easy for ImgFlip. The site funnels into the neural network the memes created by users on the site using their own meme-making tools, teaching it how to have fun.

Somehow at the odds of everything, it works pretty well in an absuristic way.

“These captions are created by a deep artificial neural network,” the site explains the AI ​​memegenerator. “None of the text creation is coded except that the maximum length of the text is limited for health reasons. The template uses character-level prediction, so you can specify the prefix text of one or more characters to affect the generated text. Someone using a name or other short text as a prefix works best. “

Sometimes AI comprises a meme that appears to be man-made. The flow of labels matches what you might already expect to see. Other times, nothing seems to match and the word salad fills the screen. Most attacks are memes that fall in the middle of these two extremes. They are adorable and absurd and endlessly chipping. All you have to do is choose a meme format and let the AI ​​come up with what you want. Here is a small sample of the results.

Maybe it’s just a mild delirium getting stuck during a virus pandemic, but there’s something about this goofy web tool that’s just incredibly perfect. I strongly encourage you Try it for yourselfor at least jump on the site and browse a collection of other AI memes you’ve already created.